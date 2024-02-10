Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's romantic film earns 6.7 cr

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1: As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earned a ₹6.7 crore nett in India on Friday. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is expected to do better in the upcoming days due to Valentine's Week 2024. Also read: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya advance booking Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a still from the film.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection

Per the portal, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had an overall 14.92 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday. The morning shows had 8.8 percent occupancy, while the afternoon shows had 11.79 percent. The evening shows and night shows had 13.62 percent and 25.46 percent occupancy, respectively.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The movie explores an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist, who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti Sanon's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot.

Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. The film, which also features veteran actor Dharmendra, was released in theatre on February 9.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times' review of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya read, "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a rather bland and lacklustre affair that struggles to keep you engaged, and only tries to cash in on its good-looking lead pair. If anything, it's the three song and dance sequences in the film, and one in the end credit (title song) that might make it an enjoyable trip to theatres."

