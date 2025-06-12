The Bengal Files teaser out: Vivek Agnihotri shows horrors of communal violence; fans say 'it hits you like a bomb'

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri dropped the teaser of his latest film The Bengal Files, on Thursday. Originally titled The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, the teaser has garnered significant attention for its bold exploration of a lesser-known chapter in Indian history. The film marks the final part of the trilogy by the two-time National Award-winning filmmaker. (Also read: Vivek Agnihotri reveals new name of his film, The Delhi Files. Here’s what we know about the title change) Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in a still from The Bengal Files teaser.

The Bengal Files teaser out

Vivek took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and released the teaser of his much-awaited film. In the caption, he wrote, “PRESENTING: From the makers of The Kashmir Files & The Tashkent Files: THE BENGAL FILES – Teaser Out Now. If Kashmir hurt you, Bengal will haunt you. In cinemas on 05 September 2025.”

What is in the teaser

The teaser opens with a sombre voice declaring, "Main ek Kashmiri Pandit hoon, isliye yakeen ke saath keh sakta hoon ki Bengal ek dusra Kashmir banta ja raha hai" (I am a Kashmiri Pandit, and therefore, I can say with full confidence that Bengal is turning into another Kashmir). This statement immediately sets a tone of urgency and foreboding, hinting at the film's exploration of communal tensions and their repercussions. The teaser then introduces all the characters in the film. The film explores historical events like Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots, which took place in undivided Bengal in the 1940s.

Fan react

As soon as the teaser dropped, fans started reacting on social media. One user wrote, "It hits like a Bomb, shaken my soul to the core." Another user declared, "Waiting for this one!" Another fan said, "For the first time, real heroes of Bengal like Gopal Patha (Mukherjee) are shown to the world! Pulsating! Looking forward!"

Why was the name changed?

The decision to rename the film from The Delhi Files to The Bengal Files was influenced by public sentiment. Director Vivek Agnihotri explained that while the film delves into events in Bengal, the initial title aimed to highlight the political decisions made in Delhi that impacted the region. However, after conducting a poll where 99% of respondents favoured the title change, the filmmakers decided to rebrand the film to better align with its content and audience expectations.

About The Bengal Files

Vivek Agnihotri wrote the script, and Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi produced it. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. It is part of Vivek Agnihotri’s Files trilogy, which includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. The film will arrive in theatres on 5 September 2025.