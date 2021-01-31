The coin flip that decided Preity Zinta’s Bollywood debut, Priyanka chills in a pool
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Kiara Advani arrives to meet Sidharth Malhotra, is surprised to see paparazzi outside his home. See pics
Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to being in a relationship but have chosen to keep it private so far. On Saturday, Kiara was seen visiting Sidharth's Bandra home in Mumbai. She looked surprised as she was photographed.
(Read full story here)
Priyanka Chopra spends a blissful weekend as she chills in a pool in a red bikini. See pics
Actor Priyanka Chopra leads a hectic life but that does not mean she does not take time out to relax and unwind. On Saturday, she shared a gorgeous picture of herself chilling in a pool, possibly at home, and gave major weekend vibes.
(Read full story here)
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will start their new married life in this beautiful home. Watch video
Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal tied the knot on Sunday and are embarking on a special new journey together. In an interview, Varun had spoken about living with Natasha in his house. Check out the house here.
(Read full story here)
Happy birthday Preity Zinta: Did you know her decision to enter Bollywood was based on a coin flip?
Preity Zinta, who was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Shekhar Kapur's Tara Rum Pum Pum, said that she left the decision to enter films to a coin toss.
(Read full story here)
The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington dazzles in dreary ripoff of David Fincher's Se7en
The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington is dazzling in director John Lee Hancock's new film, which has an eerie resemblance to David Fincher's Se7en.
(Read full story here)
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Male gaze vs female gaze: Do female directors tell women stories better?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: The bold and beautiful actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The coin flip that decided Preity Zinta’s debut, Priyanka chills in a pool
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika wishes 'little sis' Amrita Arora on birthday: 'Always by your side'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya's mesmerising video from Maldives vacation is all you need on a Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara arrives to meet Sidharth, is surprised to see paparazzi outside his home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka spends a blissful weekend as she chills in a pool in a red bikini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know Preity's decision to enter Bollywood was based on a coin flip?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif shows crazy new way of tying your hair, can you figure it out?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun and Natasha will start their new life in this beautiful home. Watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Om: I’ll prefer to wait than do just anything
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Even if a bad film is released in 5000 screens, it will make 20-30 crore on day one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Henna artist Veena Nagda reveals what Ranveer-Deepika told her at their mehendi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darshan Kumaar: You need to have patience, work hard for Aashrams and Avrodhs to happen to you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fan's music video on 'Sherni Kangana' impresses actor: 'Your love is all I have'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox