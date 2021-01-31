The coin flip that decided Preity Zinta’s Bollywood debut, Priyanka chills in a pool

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Kiara Advani arrives to meet Sidharth Malhotra, is surprised to see paparazzi outside his home. See pics

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to being in a relationship but have chosen to keep it private so far. On Saturday, Kiara was seen visiting Sidharth's Bandra home in Mumbai. She looked surprised as she was photographed.

(Read full story here)

Priyanka Chopra spends a blissful weekend as she chills in a pool in a red bikini. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra leads a hectic life but that does not mean she does not take time out to relax and unwind. On Saturday, she shared a gorgeous picture of herself chilling in a pool, possibly at home, and gave major weekend vibes.

(Read full story here)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will start their new married life in this beautiful home. Watch video

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal tied the knot on Sunday and are embarking on a special new journey together. In an interview, Varun had spoken about living with Natasha in his house. Check out the house here.

(Read full story here)

Happy birthday Preity Zinta: Did you know her decision to enter Bollywood was based on a coin flip?

Preity Zinta, who was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Shekhar Kapur's Tara Rum Pum Pum, said that she left the decision to enter films to a coin toss.

(Read full story here)

The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington dazzles in dreary ripoff of David Fincher's Se7en

The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington is dazzling in director John Lee Hancock's new film, which has an eerie resemblance to David Fincher's Se7en.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON