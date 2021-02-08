The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021: Jackky Bhagnani
His production venture, Bell Bottom is the first film to be shot from start to finish during the Covid-19 pandemic and Jackky Bhagnani couldn’t be prouder. The young producer and the cast and crew of the film flew off to UK to shoot in August last year and finished it on September 30.
Talking about the challenges that were before him, Bhagnani says, “It was very, very challenging because we went at a time when people were not even getting out of the house, they were that scared. It was such a time. But it was a collaborative effort on everyone. Primarily the first credit goes to Akshay (Kumar) sir. Him being the leader and him saying, ‘let’s do it’ is how it all happened. I am just very happy,” he shares.
Besides Kumar, the film stars Huma S Qureshi, Vaani Kpaoor, Lara Dutta and Adil Hussain and Bhagnani credits the whole team for making the shooting as smooth as it was.
“We had a very positive team. My dad (Vashu Bhagnani), my sister (Deepshikha Deshmukh), Ranjit, the director and all our actors. We all flew together, all 120 people would be together all the time and during the shoot every 7 days, we were Covid testing. It was not easy, it was a production nightmare but we wouldn’t have been able to do it if it wasn’t for this crew,” the actor-producer adds.
Not just a logistical challenge but shooting the film was also an uphill task, financially, according to Bhagnani.
“The expenditure was more than normal. But we still took that plunge. We knew that if we achieved this, we would go down in history. We wanted to be the flag bearers. So we took this strategic call. We were like someone has to get out there and do it. Pehli baar aisa laga ki industry ke log bahut khush hai. I can never forget this experience,” he says.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021: Jackky Bhagnani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diljit responds to Kangana's comments on TV interview: 'What is this drama?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar party: Kareena shares fresh pics from Yash and Roohi's birthday bash
- Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar shared pictures from the birthday bash as Yash and Roohi Johar turned four.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Alia Bhatt's Maldivian holiday: Bikinis, dancing and selfies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan shares throwback video of when he got a rose from a young girl
- Kartik Aaryan received a red rose from a young fan on Rose Day. Watch his response here. His fans, too, loved the gesture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kemmu: In the film industry, ugte suraj ko sab salaam karte hain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pavail Gulati: I don’t like to constantly call people, or message them for work, have never asked directly for work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan pray for victims of Uttarakhand glacier burst
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Meezaan’s house: See his huge sneaker collection, cameo by sister Alaviaa
- During an Instagram live, Meezaan showed fans around his house, including his 'messy' room and balcony garden. His sister, Alaviaa Jaaferi, also made a brief appearance in the video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit shares glimpse of husband Shriram Nene’s pre-birthday bash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol’s ‘Covid thoughts’ contain expert relationship advice. See here
- Kajol shared a stunning selfie of herself, along with her 'Covid thoughts'. She observed that perseverance is the key to many things in life, from the delicate art of crocheting to saying 'I love you'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya reveals what goes on behind the scenes of dance videos, watch bloopers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yash and Roohi's birthday: Kareena’s son Taimur, Tusshar's son Laksshya attend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remo D’Souza on racism: 'When I was growing up, people used to call me names'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Mayday with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox