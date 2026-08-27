‘The whole place is submerged’: Manasi Parekh shares chilling video after narrowly escaping Nepal Tibet flash floods

Actor Manasi Parekh narrowly escaped the devastating flash floods that hit Tibet’s Gyirong area. The National Award-winning actor is currently in China for Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage and was meant to be at Gyirong Port on the morning of August 27, just hours after the floods struck the region. Manasi Parekh escapes deadly Tibet floods by hours, shares chilling video from Gyirong Port. Manasi Parekh shares video of the flood Manasi shared a video of the devastating floods at Gyirong Port, revealing that she and the other pilgrims were due to reach the same spot just hours later. "This is what happened. We were supposed to be here tomorrow morning", she wrote. She also posted an older video from five days earlier, showing the same location before the floods. Sharing how dramatically the situation had changed, Manasi wrote, “I was literally welcomed at this spot five days ago. So warmly! And now the whole place is submerged.”

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Manasi Parekh via Instagram stories.

The actor later shared an update on her safety and expressed concern for those caught in the disaster. "Life is uncertain, but what has happened is absolutely heartbreaking. We are constantly praying for the people affected by this tragedy. By God's grace, we are safe in China, and Isha Foundation is doing its best to get us back home, as well as find those who are in the midst of the floods. Please keep praying for everyone's well-being," she wrote.

Manasi Parekh via Instagram.

Manasi told a publication that she and the group are currently staying at a hotel in China with Sadhguru and are waiting for further instructions from the Chinese authorities. Shen then shared a video and wrote, “The last 2 days have been absolutely horrifying. Even a simple act of walking felt good after spending almost 2 full days in our hotel as we still don’t know how to get out of New Zhongba. We are all safe and so grateful to be getting food and electricity and a roof over our heads at a time when everything is so so uncertain. We are 5 hours away from the Gyirong Border and @isha.foundation is working with the authorities to make sure all of us are evacuated safely. Only and only prayers 🙏🏼🙏🏼.”