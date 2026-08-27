‘The whole place is submerged’: Manasi Parekh shares chilling video after narrowly escaping Nepal Tibet flash floods
Manasi shared a video of the devastating floods at Gyirong Port, revealing that she and the other pilgrims were due to reach the same spot just hours later.
Actor Manasi Parekh narrowly escaped the devastating flash floods that hit Tibet’s Gyirong area. The National Award-winning actor is currently in China for Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage and was meant to be at Gyirong Port on the morning of August 27, just hours after the floods struck the region.
Manasi Parekh shares video of the flood
Manasi shared a video of the devastating floods at Gyirong Port, revealing that she and the other pilgrims were due to reach the same spot just hours later. "This is what happened. We were supposed to be here tomorrow morning", she wrote.
She also posted an older video from five days earlier, showing the same location before the floods. Sharing how dramatically the situation had changed, Manasi wrote, “I was literally welcomed at this spot five days ago. So warmly! And now the whole place is submerged.”
Deep Dive
The actor later shared an update on her safety and expressed concern for those caught in the disaster. "Life is uncertain, but what has happened is absolutely heartbreaking. We are constantly praying for the people affected by this tragedy. By God's grace, we are safe in China, and Isha Foundation is doing its best to get us back home, as well as find those who are in the midst of the floods. Please keep praying for everyone's well-being," she wrote.
Manasi told a publication that she and the group are currently staying at a hotel in China with Sadhguru and are waiting for further instructions from the Chinese authorities.
Shen then shared a video and wrote, “The last 2 days have been absolutely horrifying. Even a simple act of walking felt good after spending almost 2 full days in our hotel as we still don’t know how to get out of New Zhongba. We are all safe and so grateful to be getting food and electricity and a roof over our heads at a time when everything is so so uncertain. We are 5 hours away from the Gyirong Border and @isha.foundation is working with the authorities to make sure all of us are evacuated safely. Only and only prayers 🙏🏼🙏🏼.”
Rising death toll and missing people
The floods have caused massive destruction across parts of Nepal and Tibet, with the death toll continuing to climb. At least 165 people have died so far, while nearly 1,400 are still missing. Hindustan Times is tracking the latest developments in its live blog.
A large number of Indians and Nepal-based NRIs are also among those reported missing. Nearly 500 Indians and NRIs are feared unaccounted for, including several pilgrims who were in the region for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The Nepal Tourism Board has separately said that 178 Indian nationals have been reported missing.
The Bhote Koshi River swelled at around 9 am local time after floodwaters rushed in from the Tibetan side. Rasuwa, Dhading and Nuwakot are among the worst-hit areas, with homes, roads and other infrastructure damaged extensively. Several hydropower projects have also been affected by the flooding.
Rescue and relief operations continue
Nepal's security forces continue to lead rescue efforts in the flood-hit areas, using helicopters and ground teams to reach people stranded by the disaster. Relief teams are providing medical care, temporary shelter, food, drinking water and medicines to those affected. India has also extended support to Nepal, sending 10 tonnes of humanitarian and disaster-relief supplies, including essential medicines.
Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey said on Thursday that the disaster was linked to a glacial collapse rather than an earthquake, as was initially suspected. The agency said the collapse and resulting debris flow triggered seismic activity and led to "catastrophic" impacts downstream in parts of Nepal and Tibet.
Initial reports had suggested that an earthquake may have caused an avalanche, which then triggered the devastating floods.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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