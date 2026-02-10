‘There were 22 men, Mumbai police didn't pick call’: Govinda breaks silence on alleged attack at his home at 3 AM

Recently, Bollywood actor Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, had alleged an attack on the actor at 3 AM at his home. While the manager did not reveal when the incident took place, he claimed that an FIR was filed on the matter, stating that thankfully, the actor had a gun on hand. Now, Govinda has broken the silence about the incident, detailing what happened and claiming that the Mumbai police did not answer his call. (Also Read: Govinda's manager details alleged attack on actor at 3 AM, says an FIR was filed: ‘Thankfully he had a gun’) Govinda spoke about an alleged attack on him at his home after his manager revealed it recently.

Govinda details what happens during the 3 AM attack Govinda spoke to ANI and claimed that he saw around 22 to 23 men near his home on the night of the incident. “I wondered who they were because I couldn’t hear any noise coming from a party either. They did not seem like party-goers, so I began filming them. Mumbai police did not pick up my calls, so I called top police officers in another country. I asked them to stay on the line so I wouldn’t be blamed later,” he claimed.

He then claimed that he noticed that a few men had gone to his terrace while others had spread out in a way that didn’t seem normal. Stating that he ‘informed everybody’ of what was going on, he added, “I went out with my licensed gun and asked them who they were, but they had no response. They then gestured to each other and said they were there to fix the power system. I asked them to fix it and leave, pointing my gun at them. They did not expect it because I am only nice till it threatens my life.”

When asked whether he had tried to find out who was planning an alleged attack on him, Govinda said he did not want to focus his energy on it. He also stated that as an actor, his job is to ‘focus on acting, not reacting’ to such things.