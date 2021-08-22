'They think Bollywood changed me?': Nora Fatehi attacks friend with a bucket, says she's still a 'hood rat'

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi, who is in Canada, has been sharing regular videos and photos from her trip. Nora, who is of Moroccan origin, grew up in Canada and moved to India to pursue a career in Bollywood.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram Stories to share several videos from a day out with friends. While some of them showed her dancing while driving a car, one showed her driving towards her friend, and being told off for driving on the wrong side of the road. "This isn't India," her friend could be heard saying off-camera.

Another video showed Nora approaching her friend's car with a large bucket, as if to throw it at her. "Disrespect b***h, you know who I am? Open the window," she said, and added, "They think Bollywood changed me, I'm still a hood rat."





In another video, Nora threw water from inside her car, at a friend who was standing outside. The friend got back at her by performing the O Saki Saki hook step on the street.

Nora, who was most recently seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, spoke about the difficulty she faced when she first moved to India. She said in an appearance on YouTuber Anas Bukhash's show earlier this year, "When I reached India, it was nothing like (what I had imagined). I was thinking I'll get picked up by a limousine and a butler, and they're going to take me to a suite, and I would go to my auditions in that limo. It was nothing like that. I had the biggest slap in my face. The bullying, the rejection, the traumatic experience that I went through."