Tiger 3 advance booking crosses 10 cr, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film to run 24x7 from Monday

Tiger 3's advance booking so far

The official X (formerly Twitter) portal of the film trade portal Sacnilk posted on Tuesday evening that Tiger 3 has now crossed ₹10 crore in advance booking for all days.

Tiger 3 to have 24x7 shows

Tiger 3 is set to have shows running 24x7 in theatres as cinemas in Ahmedabad and the Middle East become the first ones to play the movie round the clock, owing to the massive demand for the YRF Spy Universe film.

The CineStar Miniplex in Ahmedabad has decided to start screening the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer from 2 am on the big New Year Day that falls after the Laxmi Puja. However, theatres in the Middle East, like Vox Cinemas in Mirdif, Dubai, will play the film at 12.05 am and Nakheel Mall, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will play Tiger 3 from 2 am as there is no Diwali effect in these territories.

An insider reveals, “We will mostly see many theatres across the country playing Tiger 3 24x7 from Monday, 13 November, the big New Year holiday post Laxmi Puja. There is a strong demand from exhibitors from various parts of the country for this to happen because of the unprecedented buzz around the film.”

The source adds, “Ahmedabad is the first city in India to start showing Tiger 3 round the clock. Middle East theatres are also doing it from Sunday onwards, which is a holiday in that part of the world and Diwali has no bearing on their release strategy. YRF will see a surge of this demand from across the nation for Tiger 3 in the next few days. This is great for business and the industry because people want to see good cinema and Tiger 3 is a tentpole release of the year."

Tiger 3 will release in cinemas this Sunday, November 12.

