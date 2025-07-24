Triptii Dimri's sister got stressed seeing the hate for her online post Animal: 'She read every comment till late night'

Even though Laila Majnu marked her debut as a lead in 2018, it was the 2023 release Animal that marked Triptii Dimri's breakthrough into the mainstream. Her cameo in the ₹900-crore blockbuster brought her many eyeballs, but a large amount of criticism and trolling as well. Triptii's nude scene and intimate scenes in the film were heavily criticised online, to a point where the actor felt she had to detach herself from social media. Triptii Dimri with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

On Animal and hate online

However, her loved ones were still rattled by it. In conversation with Too Filmy, Triptii recently revealed that her sister, who has been her rock throughout her career, was stressed by the hate coming her way.

Talking about the backlash after Animal, Triptii said, "After all the criticism, I had stopped reading anything. She was the one who would read every comment till late at night, and she'd get stressed. She realised it would affect me eventually. So, she said, 'People are going to talk even if you do good. Rather, do what you truly believe in. It's your life, and you get to live it only once. You will make mistakes, but just learn from them'."

On her sister's advice

In the same interview, Triptii credited her sister as being her biggest support from outside the industry. "I have been blessed with good friends, and my sister has always been there for me since day 1. Even when I was failing at auditions, she was there. I would call her crying, and she would say, 'You have to keep doing this. Don't listen to the noise, don't listen to relatives or people around me. Just keep doing this and see if it works for you. If you're not happy, that's the only time you step back'," said the actor, adding that her advice has really helped her.

Triptii will now be seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dhadak 2. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is being produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures. A spiritual sequel to Dhadak and a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, Dhadak 2 will be released in theatres on August 1.