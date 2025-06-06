Trouble between Virat Kohli’s sister and Anushka Sharma? Cricketer's sis breaks silence

Virat Kohli’s sister tames a troll

It all started when Bhawna took to Instagram to celebrate the moment when Virat’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the IPL 2025 trophy. She penned a sweet note for Virat and shared the cricketer’s pictures from the match, including ones where he posed with Anushka Sharma.

Sharing the note, Bhawna wrote, “This night this moment where we celebrate this dream which made us cry which made us laugh but the wait that you did is far too long each and every second of the moment needs to be experienced with stillness and a strange calmness that it’s actually done...All of us can’t express the humility and thankfulness towards almighty and millions of fans who were right behind RCB through thick and thin this win is everybody’s personal win .Your tears were felt in the eyes of everyone who loves you ,we cried with you because you my little Veeru are gods chosen one who brings so much joy and inspiration in everyone ,blessed to witness this and someone in heaven is smiling in his usual smile looking at his son making him proud”.

The post garnered overwhelming congratulatory comments, but one social media user threw shade, questioning her relationship with Virat and Anushka, claiming that they never like her social media posts. The comment read, “Y he never mention u in any speech or even dnt like ur post .not even anushkha do.lol”.

Bhawna didn't let it slide and called out the snarky comment.She responded, “May god give you the patience to understand love can exist in many ways, which is not necessarily shown to the world, but it’s still there, like the love for almighty. Hope you have enough love in your life, no insecurities, only true bonds which don’t need any validation. God bless you."

About Virat and Anushka

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka returned to Mumbai following the tragic events that unfolded during RCB's IPL celebrations in Bengaluru. The joyous atmosphere of RCB's IPL win was marred by the stampede incident in Bengaluru, which claimed 11 lives and left 33 injured.

Anushka got married to Virat in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for several years. The couple welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. They welcomed their second child, Akaay on February 15, 2024. Tehy are very private about their personal life.