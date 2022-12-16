Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar team shares fans' funniest guesses for title of Ranbir-Shraddha film: Tab Jerry Met Mejal

Before the title, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, of the upcoming rom-com starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor was revealed, there was a little guessing game online to see what the title could be. While fans shared their best responses, ranging from quirky to downright silly, none of them actually came close to the film title. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is produced and directed by Luv Ranjan. (Also read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar teaser: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are a little too much in love. Watch)

The producers compiled the best responses, sharing those which made them roll on the floor and laugh out loud, in an Instagram post. They captioned it, "POV: You're LUV and you're coming up with a title #TJMM (rolling on the floor laughing and heart emojis)". The top guesses included references to cartoons with "Tu JERRY Mai MICKEY", while another guessed it could be suburbs in Mumbai with "Tu Juhu Main Malad (rolling on the floor laughing emoji)".

Other online users suggested a more dramatic version with "Tera Jeena Mera Marna" while another tried to play off Imtiaz Ali's 2017 romantic film, Jab Harry Met Sejal and guessed, "Tab Jerry Met Mejal". Other responses were "Tum jo mujhey miley (grimacing face emojis)", "Tu Juliet Main Majnu (fire emoji)" and "Tu jalpari mai machwara (you mermaid and I fisherman). The film's title was teased on Tuesday with a poster of just the first letters of the four words. Even Alia Bhatt, Ranbir's wife, got into the game and guessed, "Tingle jingle mingle mingle?".

Later, a teaser of the film was released on Wednesday and showed the actors seemingly in love with one another. The leads smiled throughout the teaser but it wasn't clear if it was real or fake. As the title suggests, the reality of their love story could be something else altogether.

Luv made his directorial debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. His last film as director, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, was a blockbuster hit in 2018. The comedy starred Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stars Shraddha and Ranbir together for the first time. Producer Boney Kapoor is making his acting debut in the film and Dimple Kapadia is also part of the cast. The film will release in theatres on March 8, 2023.

