Twinkle Khanna addresses fans cracking ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’ jokes after Govinda's gun injury

Twinkle Khanna has seen all those Akhiyon Se Goli Maare jokes about her co-star Govinda and she doesn't seem impressed. In her latest column for The Times of India, Twinkle spoke about comedians and the upper hand they will always have, addressing the recent Bhavesh Aggarwal-Kunal Kamra Twitter spat. Even Govinda's rude fans found a mention. Twinkle Khanna worked with Govinda in Joru Ka Ghulam and Raveena Tandon starred with him in Dulhe Raja and many other movies.

What did Twinkle write about Govinda?

Twinkle, in her column, explained the kind of humour people usually channel based on their situations. On brand of humour, the Superiority Theory, is when the ‘comedian’ punches down on people in a worse condition than them. For this, she took Govinda's example.

“Modern theorists tend to split jokes into three main categories. There is the Superiority Theory, where laughter is found at the expense of another’s misfortunes. This is perhaps why people enjoyed memes with ‘Akhiyon se goli maare’ when one of my favourite comedians, Govinda, accidentally shot himself in the leg,” she wrote. Note that she didn't count herself among one of them.

Govinda was discharged from hospital last week, three days after he injured his leg when his revolver accidently went off. The accident happened early on Tuesday morning when he was about to leave for the airport and he underwent a surgery the same day.

Govinda was visited by his friend and frequent collaborator Raveena Tandon at the hospital. They starred together in many movies in the 90-00s, including Dhulhe Raja, which had the hit song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare. Many fans posted and shared joked about Raveena wearing sunglasses so she wouldn't ‘shoot him with her eyes’ again.

Twinkle Khanna and Govinda worked together in Joru Ka Ghulam in 2000. While Twinkle has quit acting entirely and is a bestselling novelist and columnist now, Govinda's recent spate of movies has not generated much buzz.

Her take on Ola-Kamra spat

While addressing the Bhavesh-Kunal feud, Twinkle declared the latter the clear winner. Comedian Kunal Kamra posted an undated photo to his 2.4 million followers on X which showed dozens of e-scooters gathering dust outside an Ola showroom, triggering a wave of online complaints from other users. Ola's founder Bhavish Aggarwal responded by saying Kamra should "sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues", adding that the company is expanding its service network fast.

Ola Electric's shares tumbled 9% the next day after a public spat. Writing about it, Twinkle compared the situation to the Greek legend of Phaethon, who flew the Sun God's chariot too close to Earth and was struck down by Zeus. She wrote that the modern world equivalent of Gods is the stock market. Eager to strike down anyone too high on ambition.