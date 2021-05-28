Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna gets makeover from daughter Nitara, says she has 'no future as makeup artist'
Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of the work done on her face by daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna gets makeover from daughter Nitara, says she has 'no future as makeup artist'

  • Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara can strike out 'makeup artist' as possible career after the makeover she gave to her mother.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 11:54 AM IST

Twinkle Khanna does not seem to believe in falsely praising her kids. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a selfie, showing how daughter Nitara decided to give her another makeover. However, she didn't seem to like what she had done to her face.

In the picture, Twinkle has been given a thick unibrow with streaks of what looks like brown eyeshadow on her cheeks. An orange lipstick has been smeared on her nose and cheeks but Twinkle is seen smiling through it. "Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers," Twinkle captioned her post.


Twinkle's followers commented on her look. "Oh i think he does! He will make Joker look more colourful," wrote one. Vogue fashion editor Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Very kahloesque of her!"

Last year in May, Nitara has given another makeover to Twinkle. Sharing a photo of herself, Twinkle wrote, “The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz. @namratasoni watch out-you have some serious competition! #grouchomarxeyebrows.”

In a recent post, Twinkle had talked about how Nitara adapted to the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic. "The new normal:The balcony is becoming a forest and all our kids are turning into masked Superheroes! I marvel at how they have adapted to just slipping on a mask as they leave the door, the lack of fuss over their isolation. They give us hope and joy and help us through our toughest times. And also behave like crackpots to make us laugh, like this little one right here," she wrote.

Twinkle is an actor-turned-bestselling author and wife of actor Akshay Kumar. They also have a son named Aarav. Recently the couple made contribution towards Covid-19 relief measures, providing oxygen concentrators to those in need.

