Twinkle Khanna shares pic of man selling pirated versions of her books, calls it her 'happiest moment'

Actor turned author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday shared a picture of a man who was selling her books' pirated copies. Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Twinkle said that an author can be called a ‘bonafide bestseller’ when the pirated versions of their books start selling at traffic lights. Also Read: Twinkle Khanna says watching Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara makes her heart 'hum a happy song'

Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote, “Wednesday, the write way. How do you know a book has done well? You could look at sales figures, Amazon rankings, reviews, and awards. The real acid test of being a bonafide bestseller though is when pirated versions of your books are sold at traffic lights. This was one of my happiest moments. Which one have you read?”

Twinkle Khanna shares picture of a bookseller.

In the picture that Twinkle shared, a man can be seen holding the pirated versions of her books Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

Reacting to Twinkle's post, one fan said, “I have read all of them and I actually bought it from the traffic signal itself.” Another one said, “Pyjamas Are Forgiving is your best work. It is too good.”

Twinkle, who made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995, quit films after a few years – her last film was Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001. She has often said that she did not enjoy her stint in films. Twinkle made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones in 2015. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which released in 2017, and the fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year. Pyjamas Are Forgiving debuted at number 1 on Nielsen Bookscan All-India Bestseller list and sold over 100,000 copies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON