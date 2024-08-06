Ulajh box office collection day 4: Janhvi Kapoor film continues to struggle, earns just 60 lakh on Monday

Ulajh box office collection in India

On day 1, the film collected ₹1.15 crore nett in India, followed by ₹1.75 crore nett on day 2 and its highest earnings, ₹2 crore nett, on day 3. After its day 4 collection, the film's India total now stands at roughly ₹5.5 crore.

In comparison, Janhvi's last release, Mr & Mrs Mahi costarring Rajkummar Rao, had earned ₹6.75 crore nett on its opening day itself in June 2024, per Sacnilk.com.

More about Ulajh

The spy thriller is directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures. It stars Janhvi and Gulshan alongside Roshan Mathew and Adil Hussain.

The plot focuses on a young IFS officer (Suhana Bhatia played by Janhvi) with a legacy of patriots in her family, entangled in a dangerous personal conspiracy amidst a career-defining post far away from her home. The film was announced in May 2023 and was released on August 2, 2024 to mixed reviews from critics.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Ulajh tries to be a lot of things- a comment on nepotism, on unfair treatment towards women in power at a workplace, sexist speculations about how they reach there-- and ultimately, on why diplomacy is the answer to inter-country conflicts. It all leads to the film taking itself too seriously… Janhvi, expectedly, dominates each and every frame of this Sudhanshu Saria directorial."