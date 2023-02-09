Uorfi Javed reacts to Lucknow name change rumours: ‘Faida batao koi iska’

Questioning the benefits of changing names of places, Uorfi Javed has said that hopes to live in a democratic nation, not a Hindi or Muslim state. Soon enough, she also clarified that she does not follow Islam, or any other religion. (Also read: Kangana reacts to ‘dear’ Uorfi Javed's 'Muslim actors, Hindu actors tweet')

On Thursday afternoon, she shared a May 2022 news article speculating a change in the name the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. Sharing a screenshot of the 2022 news article, Uorfi wrote, “Faida batao koi Iska (Tell me about the benefits of doing this)? I want to stay In a democratic rashtra ! Neither Hindu rashtra (Hindu nation) nor muslim rashtra (Muslim nation).”

The news item talked about the Twitter reactions to a post by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath Yogi. The CM had welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city with a tweet which read as, "Sheshavatar Bhagwan Laxman ki pawan nagri Lucknow mein aapka swagat aur abhinandan (Welcome to the city of Lord Laxman)."

The issue of Lucknow's name change resurfaced earlier this week when Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak talked about it and said that it is “well known that Lucknow's name earlier was Laxman Nagri”. He added that the government may accordingly work upon it.

Uorfi's tweet.

She followed it up with a disclaimer and wrote, “Before the Hindu extremists start attacking me let me tell y’all , I do not follow Islam or any religion as a matter of fact . I just don’t want people to fight because of their religion.”

Last month, Uorfi was got involved in a much-talked about social media discussion with Kangana Ranaut who responded to Uorfi's "art should not be divided by religion" statement.

It all began with Uorfi quoting Kangana's tweet in which the Bollywood actor responded to a Bollywood film producer's statements. Kangana had written that it was a good analysis, adding that India “has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans...And obsessed over Muslim actresses”. Uorfi responded to her and declared art is not divided by religion. Kangana then replied to her stating that it was possible only if the Uniform Civil Code is applied in the country.

