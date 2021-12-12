Urvashi Rautela makes Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu say 'sab shaandar, sab badhiya'. Watch

Actor Urvashi Rautela who will be a jury member at the international pageant, Miss Universe 2021, is currently in Israel. In a video that is doing rounds on social media, Urvashi can be seen talking to former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and making him speak Hindi.

Urvashi posted a video with Benjamin on Instagram. In the video, Benjamin can be heard saying, “I will teach you a Hebrew word and you can teach me a Hindi word. When we want to say everything is okay, we say Sababa. It is not exactly Hebrew but we say Sababa.” Urvashi then repeats the word “Sababa." Benjamin then asks Urvashi, “How do you say everything is good in India? In Hindi?” Urvashi replies, “Sab shaandaar, sab badhiya.” Benjamin then repeats the sentence.

Many people reacted to the video in the comments section. One person said, “If you have a pretty face then you can legit make anyone speak any language.” “Moment of pride as an Indian and as Pahadi," commented one fan.

While some people slammed her in the comments section. One person said, “With this one video, you will lose half of your followers.” One commented, “We should all unfollow her.”

Urvashi also gifted him the Bhagwad Gita. Sharing pictures she wrote, “Thank you former Prime Minister of Israel for inviting me and my family. #MissUniverseXUrvashiRautela #RoyalWelcome My Bhagavad Gita: A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return. -The Bhagavad Gita”

Apart from Urvashi, other jury members of the Miss Universe 2021 include Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Miss Universe 1976 Rina Mor-Goder, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst and actors Adamari Lopez, Marina Rivera, Rena Sofer and social media personality Lori Harvey.

India's Harnaaz Sandhu will represent the country at the competition. The event will take place on December 12, 2021, at Eilat, Israel, and will be broadcast to over 600 million viewers across 172 countries.