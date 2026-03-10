Urvashi Rautela reaches Mumbai after leaving Kuwait amid Middle East tensions: ‘Started feeling scared all of a sudden'
Urvashi Rautela appeared emotional in a video which she posted on her Instagram Stories and was even seen wiping away tears.
Actor Urvashi Rautela, who was in Kuwait, shared an emotional update as she departed the country amid rising tensions in the Middle East region following the conflict between Israel and Iran. While boarding her flight back to India, the actor confessed she got emotional, saying a sudden wave of fear had overcome her, leaving her feeling vulnerable and anxious.
Urvashi Rautela back in India
Urvashi appeared emotional in a video which she posted on her Instagram Stories and was even seen wiping away tears. She asked her fans to keep her in their thoughts and pray for a safe journey back home. She also wrote a note on her Instagram Stories expressing her feelings.
Urvashi admitted that she was fine until she boarded the plane. After that, she suddenly started feeling scared.
“I was completely fine until the moment I sat on the plane… but as soon as I settled in, this sudden wave of fear came over me and my heart just started racing. I don’t know why, but I started feeling really scared all of a sudden," she wrote.
Urvashi added, “Right now I just feel a little vulnerable and anxious, and I really need your prayers. Please keep me in your thoughts for a safe journey. It would mean so much to me. I’m sorry if this sounds emotional or if I worried you in any way… I just felt like I should share how I’m feeling. Your prayers and support truly mean the world to me right now."
It is believed that Urvashi was in Kuwait for professional commitment when the situation in the Middle East region escalated. Meanwhile, Urvashi has reached Mumbai. She hinted the same by posting a clip from inside her car while travelling through the city.
Tense situation in Middle East
In February, the US and Israel launched a joint missile strike on Iran, killing their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliatory strikes, Iran targeted American bases across the Middle East, as well as military targets in Israel. This led to airspace closure across the Gulf and the evacuation of all foreign tourists.
Since the US and Israel unleashed strikes on Iran on February 28, war has spread across the region and casualties have been reported in countries across the Middle East. The conflict has impacted Gulf countries like the UAE, Qatar, and Jordan. Thirteen people, seven of them civilians, have been killed in countries around the Gulf since the war began, including an 11-year-old girl in Kuwait.
