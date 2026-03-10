Urvashi Rautela reaches Mumbai after leaving Kuwait amid Middle East tensions: ‘Started feeling scared all of a sudden'

Actor Urvashi Rautela, who was in Kuwait, shared an emotional update as she departed the country amid rising tensions in the Middle East region following the conflict between Israel and Iran. While boarding her flight back to India, the actor confessed she got emotional, saying a sudden wave of fear had overcome her, leaving her feeling vulnerable and anxious. Urvashi Rautela was in Kuwait for a professional commitment.

Urvashi Rautela back in India Urvashi appeared emotional in a video which she posted on her Instagram Stories and was even seen wiping away tears. She asked her fans to keep her in their thoughts and pray for a safe journey back home. She also wrote a note on her Instagram Stories expressing her feelings.

Urvashi admitted that she was fine until she boarded the plane. After that, she suddenly started feeling scared.

“I was completely fine until the moment I sat on the plane… but as soon as I settled in, this sudden wave of fear came over me and my heart just started racing. I don’t know why, but I started feeling really scared all of a sudden," she wrote.

Urvashi added, “Right now I just feel a little vulnerable and anxious, and I really need your prayers. Please keep me in your thoughts for a safe journey. It would mean so much to me. I’m sorry if this sounds emotional or if I worried you in any way… I just felt like I should share how I’m feeling. Your prayers and support truly mean the world to me right now."