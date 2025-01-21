Urvashi Rautela says her bathroom video was leaked intentionally, was meant to be for 'awareness': ‘Makers were in debt’

Urvashi Rautela grabbed headlines in 2024 when her leaked bathroom scene from the movie Ghuspaithiya surfaced on social media platforms. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor claimed that the video was leaked intentionally, with the makers having taken her permission beforehand. (Also Read: Urvashi Rautela trolled for flaunting her diamond watch while expressing concern for Saif Ali Khan: ‘She is delusional’) Urvashi Rautela opens up about her leaked bathroom video.

Urvashi recalls how Ghuspaithiya makers took her permission

Urvashi Rautela described Ghuspaithiya as an amazing film and revealed the reason behind the makers’ decision to leak her bathroom scene from the movie. She shared that the makers approached her crying and explaining how their film lacks in several aspects. She further claimed that the makers were on the verge of having to sell their land and were desperate for a solution.

Urvashi Rautela says Ghuspaithiya makers were in debt

Urvashi Rautela revealed that the makers requested her to leak that scene. She said, “Unko kuch debt aa gaya tha, aur kuch udhari wagairah mein (They had some debt and were caught up in loans and such). They had to let go of their land and all. Woh sadak pe aane wale the (They were on the verge of being out on the streets). And so, they came and discussed it with my business manager, head, and all."

“And then, they took our permission ki woh movie ka scene tha, kuch aisa special nahi kiya tha humne. Woh movie ka hi scene tha. Toh un makers ka yeh ek request thi ki kya hum isko pehle leak out kar sakte hain. And it was sort of awareness also ki ladkiyon ko have to be careful (it was a scene from the movie; it wasn’t something special we had done. It was part of the movie itself. The makers requested if they could release it early. It was also intended to create awareness, especially for girls to be cautious).”

About Ghuspaithiya

Ghuspaithiya is a crime drama film written and directed by Susi Ganesan. It is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2 (2017), starring Urvashi Rautela, Vineet Kumar Singh, Govind Namdev and Akshay Oberoi. The film released in theatres on August 9, 2024.

Urvashi was recently seen in Daaku Maharaaj. It also stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol. Despite backlash to her appearance in the film, particularly the song Dabidi Dibidi, film still managed to earn over ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office in just four days, according to the makers. Directed by Bobby Kohli, the movie also stars Shraddha Srinath, Prakash Raj, and others in pivotal roles.