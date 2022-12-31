Urvashi Rautela shares yet another cryptic post on Twitter, fans debate if it's for Rishabh Pant or PM Modi

Actor Urvashi Rautela posted yet another cryptic post, after cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a road accident on Friday. Earlier she had written ‘praying’ in one of her posts which made fans peculate if it was meant for Rishabh who was earlier linked with her. Urvashi and Rishabh made news this year after she shared love-filled posts for ‘RP’, without revealing the full name. (Also read: Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post after Rishabh Pant meets with road accident)

On Friday, she tweeted, “I pray for you & your family’s wellbeing.” Her post left fans divided, with many believing it was aimed at Rishabh. Reacting to it, a fan commented, “Now he will get well.” “You could have mentioned a name,” added another one. Some of them also wondered if it was meant for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his mother, Hiraben Modi, died in the early hours of Friday.

Urvashi Rautela on Twitter.

Coincidentally, Rishabh met with a serious car accident in early morning on Friday. He was returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal in Uttarakhand. He was driving his car by himself when the accident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He escaped from his burning car just in time.

“Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries,” The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment,” the statement added.

Hours after the news of Rishabh’s accident surfaced, Urvashi shared a picture from one of her photo shoots. She captioned it, “Praying #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1," along with a heart and a pigeon emoji. She didn't mention anyone.

Earlier, Rishabh and Urvashi attacked each other on social media after the actor mentioned "Mr RP" during an interview. She said that ‘Mr RP’ had waited long in vain to meet her at an event in Delhi and left 16-17 missed calls in order to approach her. This led to a series of cryptic messages from each other on Instagram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON