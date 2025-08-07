Vaani Kapoor defends Diljit Dosanjh for releasing Sardaar Ji 3 after row over Hania Aamir: ‘No laws have been broken’

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor's romantic drama Abir Gulaal alongside Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was stalled in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack (22 April 2025). However, Diljit Dosanjh went ahead and released his film Sardaar Ji 3, starring Hania Aamir, overseas, skipping the India release. Now, in an interview with NDTV, Vaani has reacted to Diljit’s decision to release the film overseas despite facing calls for a ban. Vaani Kapoor reacts to Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaarji 3 controversy.

Vaani Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 row

Vaani spoke about how the situation was different when Diljit’s film was shot, and said, "I am assuming his film was shot before the atrocious attack, and I am assuming as a producer his money must have been stuck. I guess some 100 technicians were involved in making the film. The situation was different when the film was shot."

She further defended Diljit’s decision and said, "I don't think he was meaning to disrespect the nation. He is a global star... He is looked up to globally. He has taken measures as per whatever he thought was suitable to him. But I don't think any laws have been broken, right?"

About the Sardaar Ji 3 row

Due to the strained relationship between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack on 22 April 2025 and Operation Sindoor, Pakistani artistes were banned from working in India. However, amid this, Diljit released the trailer of his much-awaited film Sardaar Ji 3, which featured Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in a key role. Consequently, the makers decided to release the film only overseas and skip an India release.

Diljit’s decision was met with calls for a ban on his future projects in India by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees. Several celebrities, including Mika Singh, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and others, criticised Diljit for working with a Pakistani actor. The makers and Diljit clarified that the film had been shot long before relations between the two countries deteriorated, and went ahead with the overseas release on 27 June. The film turned out to be a huge success and became the highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year, despite not releasing in India, earning over ₹50 crore internationally.

Vaani Kapoor's upcoming movie

Vaani was most recently seen in the show Mandala Murders, which also featured Shriya Pilgaonkar and Surveen Chawla in key roles. She will next be seen in Navjot Gulati's comedy drama Badtameez Gill, which also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Richard Bhakti Klein, and Monica Chaudhary in key roles. The release date of the film is yet to be decided.