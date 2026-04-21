Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is David Dhawan's last film? Director hints at retirement

David spoke about how he and his son now share a strong understanding and said, “A director always wants a good actor, that’s the first priority. Meri uski tuning ho gayi... ye bhi nahi ghar ka bacha hai karega hi… vo bhi question karega hi, hak hai uska… 13–14 film kar chuka hai (He’s not just my son; he questions, he understands, and he has already done 13–14 films)… but we get along really well aur maine kaha jab tak bana raha hu to bete ke saath ek do picture chalti rahe acha hai (I said that as long as I am making films, it’s good to do one or two with my son).”

Over the years, Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan has entertained audiences with his comedy films, and he is once again back with another romantic comedy, titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai . The film marks his fourth collaboration with his son Varun Dhawan . In a recent interview with ANI, David hinted at a possible retirement after this film.

He added that their understanding helps them collaborate smoothly. He further revealed that he really liked Varun’s work in Border 2. Describing his role as emotional and moving, the filmmaker shared that his son made them laugh and cry with his performance.

In a candid revelation, the filmmaker hinted that Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai could be his final directorial venture. “I don’t think I should do more. Vo to chahta hi nahi main kaam bhi karu healthwise dekhkar (Varun doesn’t want me to work, considering my health). This might be my last film… after this, I’ll just be Varun’s father. I will look after you… look after your family. Main ghusunga nahi Varun ki picture main (I won't be involved in his picture), but I’ll be there with him all the time.”

David also revealed that he had a health scare during the film’s shooting and was hospitalised. He shared that Varun took great care of him during that time and described him as a complete family man. Prior to this, Varun and David have collaborated on films like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1.