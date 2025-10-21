Varun Dhawan shares pic with daughter Lara celebrating Diwali at home, deletes it later

Varun Dhawan is ringing in Diwali celebrations with his family this year. The actor shared a picture with his daughter, Lara, on his Instagram account to wish fans and followers on Diwali. However, Varun went ahead and deleted the picture soon after. (Also read: Varun Dhawan reacts to being called an insecure, 'scene-cutting' actor: 'Doesn't matter which way narrative swings') Varun Dhawan with daughter Lara during Diwali celebrations.

Varun with daughter Lara

In the picture, Varun was seen holding Lara in front of the decorations where the Laxmi Puja took place. The place was decorated with flowers and candles, and a small idol of Laxmi and Ganesh was also seen. Varun, who sported a white tee, was seen holding Lara. The picture was taken from behind, so her face was not visible to the camera.

In the caption, Varun wrote, “आपको दिवाली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं (Loads of wishes to you on Diwali).”

Varun Dhawan's now-deleted Instagram post with daughter Lara.

Varun then deleted the picture from his Instagram account. His last post has pictures of himself, detailing his Diwali look. The actor looked handsome in a cream-coloured kurta for the occasion. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Diwali 🪔.”

Varun married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in 2021. Their daughter, Lara, was born in June 2024. Varun only revealed her name in October last year on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati while talking to Amitabh Bachchan.

Varun was last seen in Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, which was released in theatres during Dussehra. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

The film's plot centres on Delhi, where two former lovers attempt to reignite their past romance, sparking a series of humorous mix-ups and clever deceptions. As the chaos escalates, an unexpected new love begins to blossom. Amid all the confusion, the film delves into who will end up with their happily ever after.