Varun Dhawan slams 'insensitive' media over coverage of Shefali Jariwala’s death: ‘Why do you cover someone's grief?’

Kaanta Laga and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala died at the age of 42 on Friday night after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. Her final rites were performed in Mumbai on Saturday, where friends and family gathered to pay their last respects. Throughout the day, the paparazzi present were criticised for shoving their cameras into the faces of Shefali's family members and friends. Her husband Parag Tyagi even pleaded with the media to leave him alone. Now, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has spoken out about the ‘insensitive coverage’. Varun Dhawan urges media to show compassion while covering final journey of Shefali Jariwala.

Varun Dhawan slams ‘insensitive coverage’ of Shefali Jariwala's death

Varun took to Instagram on Sunday and urged the paparazzi to be sensitive while covering the death of a celebrity. He wrote, “Again, one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand why do u have to cover someone's grief. Everyone looks so uncomfortable with this. How is this benefiting anyone? & my request to my friends in the media, this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered.”

Varun Dhawan's post about insensitive media coverage of Shefali Jariwala's death.

The paparazzi were seen capturing every moment of Parag and Shefali’s relatives and friends who visited the hospital or their residence to offer condolences. A video of Shefali’s mother crying inconsolably after learning about her daughter’s death surfaced on the internet. Parag was also seen pleading the paparazzi to stop recording him and to make way for him as he arrived at Cooper Hospital, where Shefali’s body was taken for post-mortem.

After performing his wife’s last rites, actor Parag Tyagi was seen once again requesting the paparazzi with folded hands to remember Shefali in their prayers. He said, “Mazak, drama mat banaiyega, main sabse request karta hoon (I request everyone not to turn this into a drama). Please pray for my pari (angel). Please pray for her peace. Please aap bandh kijiyega (Please stop this now).”

About Shefali Jariwala’s death

On Friday night, Shefali was rushed to the hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi. However, she was declared dead on arrival, as per PTI. While initial reports stated that Shefali died of cardiac arrest, Mumbai Police sent her body for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. After the autopsy, a police official told the press that the cause of death had been “reserved” and dismissed any foul play.