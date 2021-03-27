Varun Sharma on National Award for Chhichhore: The celebration was incomplete with a bit of hollowness

When your film wins a National Award, it calls for a celebration. And though Varun Sharma was thrilled when he heard that the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, Chhichhore, won for the Best Hindi Film, he couldn’t help but get emotional. “The National Film Awards are the most prestigious awards and winning it for a film that will always hold a very special place in my heart is a big validation. This one is for Kammo!” says Sharma, referring to the name his character called the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film.

Looking back, he calls Chhichhore “a learning ground and an enriching experience”. It is a film that very close to his heart. “The entire process has taught us a lot and I loved every second of it. When you work with a team of amazing actors, you feed off each other’s energies. I have made some great friends during the shoot. The conversations and the fun that we have had both on and off-camera will always remain etched in my heart. It was my dream to work with Nitesh sir and I am so glad that i got to collaborate with him on the film,” shares Sharma.

He reveals that while shooting the film the whole unit had a lot of fun and “made Chhichhore with a lot of heart”. He calls the way Nitesh sir crafted the film “incredible” and shooting for it felt like a vacation. “It was like reliving our college days and hostel lives. We knew that we were making something very special and hoped from the bottom of our hearts that it reaches the audience and gets received in the way that it has. We are beyond happy that the film received a lot of love across demographics. As actors, that is what we live for,” he says.

The film is a story about friends and their lives and starring in the lead is Singh, and Sharma can’t help remembering and thanking the late actor. “After we received the news we all spoke to each other. The film and the award belonged to Kammo, and he will always remain close to our hearts. The celebration was incomplete with a bit of hollowness but we know that he is the brightest star in the galaxy, who is revelling in the victory and is happily looking at us,” he says.