Vicky Kaushal leads Katrina Kaif by hand to pose for pics at Govinda Naam Mera screening

All from Vicky Kaushal's wife Katrina Kaif to his brother Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh came for the special screening of his film Govinda Naam Mera in Mumbai on Wednesday. Varun Dhawan with father and filmmaker David Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan and actor Huma Qureshi also attended the screening. Also read: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif steal a romantic moment at awards night, Watch

Vicky Kaushal arrived for the screening in a grey kurta and black pants paired with white shoes. He also wore sunglasses. Katrina joined him at the event in a floral midi dress and heels. Vicky held her hand as he led her to the venue before they went on to pose together for the paparazzi.

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video from the event and fans of the couple showered them with love. A fan commented on the video, “Just love this couple..no showbaazi no chichorapan...simple n sweet.” Another wrote, “Most simple and royal jodi of Bollywood.” Many also called them “Cutest couple” and “perfect couple” in the comments section.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kabir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi at Govinda Naam Mera screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Shashank Khaitan, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar at Govinda Naam Mera screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Vicky and Katrina had also attended an awards event on Tuesday but they did not pose together. However, a video of them stealing a romantic moment did appear online.

Vicky also posed with Govinda Naam Mera director Shashank Khaitan and co-star Kiara Advani. Kiara arrived in a beige jumpsuit and also posed on the red carpet with the entire team of the film. Vicky also posed with brother Sunny. Huma, who was recently seen in Monica O My Darling, was spotted at the screening in a short white dress and a red cap.

Govinda Naam Mera also stars Bhumi Pednekar. It is a hilarious murder mystery and also has quite a few dance numbers featuring Vicky and Kiara. Kyaa Baat Hai 2.0, Bijli, Bana Sharabi and Pappi Jhappi have already been released ahead of the film's release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. While Vicky plays a choreographer, Bhumi is in the role of his wife and Kiara plays his choreographer girlfriend. The film also has Dayanand Shetty of CID fame, Amey Wagh, Sayaji Shinde and Trupti Khamkar among the ensemble cast.

