Actor Vicky Kaushal's next Bollywood release is Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh.
Actor Vicky Kaushal’s next Bollywood release is Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh.
Vicky Kaushal on theatre Vs OTT: Some films are made for cinematic experience

Actor Vicky Kaushal says that some films are made for the big screen, while there are projects that have the flexibility in terms of mode of consumption.
By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:08 PM IST

Having started prep for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, Vicky Kaushal is raring to be back on set. While shooting a superhero film won’t be an easy task amid the pandemic, the actor says he is mentally prepared to take the plunge.

“This is my first superhero film… Shooting in this new normal comes with its own set of challenges; you’ve to test every single person, quarantine everybody, put them in bio-bubbles. Basically, there are several Covid protocols to follow, and everybody needs to be cautious,” he says.

New Year special | Vicky Kaushal: I wish for the world to get rid of coronavirus in 2021

Addressing this huge responsibility on the production team, the actor is hopeful that, with the vaccination drive, things will only get better. “Ultimately, the responsibility falls on [the production team] to make it happen without any trouble. And that isn’t an easy job. But I think everybody is getting accustomed to it, trying their best to adapt. I hope by the time we start Ashwatthama, the pandemic will be much in control,” adds the actor, whose next release is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, helmed by Shoojit Sircar. His other projects include a big banner film and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw.

Sircar has spoken about their plans of releasing the biopic in theatres amid speculations that the film might have a direct-to-OTT release. Asked whether he prefers his films to release in theatres or on OTT platforms, Kaushal says it all depends on the project.

“When it comes to theatre vs OTT, I think some films are made for the cinematic and community viewing experience, and there are others that are flexible in terms of mode of consumption. The year 2020 wasn’t much about choice. It was about the logistics of a film on the production level, depending on finances involved, etc. So eventually, it’s the producer’s prerogative and I’ll be happy with the decision they take,” he states.

Last year, apart from the release of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, Kaushal had shot for Sardar Udham Singh. It may seem he is doing things at his own pace, while some of his contemporaries are doing one project after another, the actor says his competition is only with himself.

“I think we should focus on how to become a better version of ourselves. That’s what my aim is with every project. I just want to do better than my last work, keep learning with every project. I believe competition and comparison aren’t in my hand, these are audiences’ prerogative. I’m trying to do good work and present it to the audience. So, if something isn’t in my control, I don’t take stress about it,” he concludes.

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

