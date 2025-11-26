Vidhu Vinod Chopra's abusive rant against influencers leaves them fuming: 'Jaa kar casting directors ko...'

Filmmaker-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently launched a scathing rant targeting social media influencers, sparking a heated debate online. Many content creators have called him out, questioning his take and pointing out that casting directors often consider social media engagement when making casting decisions. Earlier this year, Vidhu Vinod Chopra picked up the National Award for his film 12th Fail.

What did Vidhu Vinod Chopra say

The filmmaker recently expressed his views about the growing dependency on social media influencers and the eco-system behind it during a masterclass session at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

During the conversation, Vidhu Vinod took a sharp dig at the surge of social media celebrities, questioning a culture where “dropping a shirt” can attract millions of followers and turn someone into an overnight influencer.

He said, “Kya word use kar sakta hun… Ch****a hain… Woh net pe jaake aisa khada hota hai.. 5 million hogaya. Waise khada hota hai 10 million hogaya, 20 million ho gaya (What word can I use? These are a*******. They go on the Internet, and stand in a certain way. Someone has 5 million followers, someone has 10 million, another has 20 million).”

Vidhu Vinod added, “Usko lagta hai ke man baap hun and brands go to that fellow and aya baap humara product bechdo… Woh phir khada ho jaata hai .. what the f**k is going on? (The social media influencer thinks that he is a legend. And then brands go to that fellow and say, ‘Please sell our product’. The influencer stands again and says, ‘Hey, buy this tiffin. Buy whatever). You as an individual have to choose whether you want to be that or you want to really strive for happiness and joy.”

Influencers react

The internet is divided over Vidhu Vinod’s comments. While some applauded his take on the fleeting nature of social media fame, many influencers hit back, calling out his remarks as dismissive of the hard work behind building an online presence.

Actor Aahana Kumra reacted to the same through “clapping emojis”, with one mentioning, “I'm glad he said this loud and clear.”

Influencer Shray Rai Tiwari got sarcastic and wrote, “Kya word hai sir (what a word). So much elegance. So profound. Truly remarkable. You are so damn right, they are not happy. You seem so happy. More power to you and your nuanced language.”

Another influencer Simarjeet Singh Nagra wrote, “And The Director / Casting Directors Who Are Choosing These Type of Influencers … Woh kya hae? (Who are they?)”

Content creator Kasturi Rout commented, “Sir ji yeh chiz jake casting directors ko samjhaye maze lene keliye commenting is good. Sunne mein kitna acha lagraha hai , I wish reality bhi wesi hoti (Sir, explain this thing to casting directors, commenting just for fun is good. It sounds nice, but I wish reality was the same too).”

Aashish Bisht shared, “Everyone tries to spread as much happiness as their strength and resources allow for themselves, their families, and the people around them.

But when they finally rise, people judge their background and mock them instead of celebrating them. Why can’t we be happy that someone from a small home became something big? Happiness belongs to everyone, not just a few. And honestly, the way some people speak shows they haven’t found real happiness within.”

Divyanshu Agrawal wrote, “Would rather prefer taking inspiration from a self made creator doing legit valuable brand collabs for his/her audience rather than actors promoting tobacco/gambling products and whitewashing audience with their paid PR.”

Shikhar Chaudhary shared, “Rather than getting frustrated start accepting this new world”, with Kapil Arora adding, “Aapke hi casting agents puchte hain how many followers you have on social media and for Real or fake followers. Engagement ka bhi screenshot mang lete hain (Your casting agents only ask about follower counts, and ask for a screenshot to see engagement.”

