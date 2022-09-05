Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vidyut Jammwal on baby plans: 'I can adopt, I can do IVF, surrogacy, I am open to everything'

Published on Sep 05, 2022 03:34 PM IST

Vidyut Jammwal has spoken about parenthood. The actor said he was open to adopting a child or opting for surrogacy or IVF. Vidyut is in a relationship with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

Vidyut Jammwal said he was open to adoption or surrogacy to have a child.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, which featured him in the titular role. The action film released in July. The actor, who is known for his intense workout and fitness regimes, recently spoke about fatherhood. He said he was open to adoption, surrogacy and fertilisation treatments like IVF to have a child. Vidyut is engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. Read more: Vidyut Jammwal says he is ‘proud to be typecast'

“I can adopt, I can do IVF, surrogacy, I am open to everything. A child is a child, there should be no way of thinking otherwise. If somebody wants a child, they should get it, because a child is a divine plan. If it's meant to be in your life, it will come to you,” Vidyut Jammwal said in a recent statement.

Vidyut’s Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha was a sequel to the 2020 film, Khuda Hafiz, and was directed by Faruk Kabir. The film featured Vidyut Jammwal as Sameer Chaudhary and Shivaleeka Oberoi as Nargis Chaudhary, his wife. Riddhi Sharma was seen as Nandini Chaudhary, their daughter. The movie revolves around the couple and their adopted daughter.

Speaking about his role in the film, Vidyut said, “I think going through this emotional turmoil of losing a child. I think it can be the most testing moment ever. Like you can lose anything but losing a child is a thought that I think no parent can handle.”

Vidyut also spoke about working with Riddhi in the film. “There is no process while working with children. When the child or the animal wants to enjoy performing, they do, and I think what we really need to do is just wait patiently for them to have fun. I went to London to train 4000 kids, and they were so amazing that they remember everything. There’s something interesting about this new generation,” he said.

Vidyut had announced his engagement with Nandita Mahtani in September last year. The couple was hush-hush about their relationship, and no one had a clue about them two dating until the big announcement was made on social media by Vidyut. There are also rumours that Vidyut and Nandita may already be married.

