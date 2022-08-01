Vijay Deverakonda thanks Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi for their blessings for Liger, shares pic with them

Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a heartfelt message thanking actors Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan for showering their blessings and love on his upcoming film Liger. Taking to his Instagram, Vijay also shared a picture in which he stood next to Salman and Chiranjeevi and others inside a studio. (Also Read | Liger song Waat Laga Denge: Vijay Deverakonda's here to give you an energy boost)

In his post, he wrote, "Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela sir & @beingsalmankhan sir-Your blessings and love for #Liger means the world to us! My respect and love always.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on his post. In the picture, Chiranjeevi wore a black T-shirt, leather jacket and pants. Salman Khan opted for a red T-shirt, matching jacket and black pants. Vijay wore an all-black ensemble.

Vijay also shared a picture in which he stood next to Salman and Chiranjeevi.

Vijay's film Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and also features Ananya Panday. The actors have been promoting their film across the country. In the film, Vijay plays the character of a kickboxer who went from being ‘chaiwaala (tea seller)’ in Mumbai to becoming a professional boxer, competing in the US. Ramya Krishnan plays his mother, and Mike Tyson also has a cameo in it.

Recently, Vijay and Ananya featured on episode four of Koffee With Karan season 7. Talking about his journey in comparison to star kids, Vijay said on the show, "It's definitely not easy breaking in, when you are like an outsider with absolutely no access to the industry at all. It makes it much harder to be alienated. I had never blamed someone or disliked someone for being born to a rich father… It's not her (Ananya Panday's) fault or any star kid's fault that they are born to a parent, who is acting".

He also added, “There are benefits to being born a star kid, but I would not change anything in my journey. I am very grateful for every insult, every hardship, and every obstacle that I have faced in my life.”

Produced by Karan Johar, Liger is all set to hit theatres on August 26 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from Liger, Vijay will also be seen collaborating with Puri in JGM, which is slated to release on August 2023. He also has Kushi with Samantha Prabhu, which is gearing up for a worldwide release on December 23, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON