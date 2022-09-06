Vijay Varma says his face is not good enough for posters, but 'I add an extra star to my film's reviews'

Netflix India recently released a video titled The Roast of Vijay Varma. A part of the video in which Vijay is roasting himself has been shared on Instagram. In the clip, Vijay talks about his recent film Darlings and says that his face isn't good enough for the posters but there is something else he brings to his movies. Also Read: Vijay Varma reveals he hates his Darlings character Hamza: 'I'm done watching this film, never going to revisit it'

In the video, Vijay says, “You guys must have watched Darlings. It's true my face is not good enough for the posters and even if it's there it's somewhere hidden in the posters. But in scenes, this face becomes unforgettable. All these f***rs say that I am not a star. I am not a star. That's strange because they cast me in the films to get that extra star in the reviews. I am that star.”

In Darlings, Vijay essayed the role of Alia Bhatt's abusive husband Hamza. The actor received a lot of appreciation for his role in the film. In an interview with Prabhat Khabar, Vijay talked about his success and his family's reaction to it. He said, "They do not have much regard for that. My mom is very normal homely woman. She is mostly busy with her work. Yes, they are now assured that I won't die because of hunger and I can earn my living comfortably. Every time my mom video calls me, she tells me I have slimmed down. She always asks me if I am not eating my food properly."

Having made his acting debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's short film titled Shor, Vijay has worked in several films including Chittagong before he got his breakthrough with the 2016 film Pink. He has since bagged several interesting roles and been appreciated for his work as well. He has worked in Super 30, Gully Boy, Baaghi 3, Bamfaad, Ghost Stories and Hurdang.

