Vikram Bhatt booked in 30 crore fraud case after producer's complaint, filmmaker says ‘police is being misled’

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has found himself in the eye of a storm after an FIR was lodged against him in Udaipur over an alleged fraud concerning a film project. The case has been registered at Bhupalpura police station and is currently under investigation. Vikram Bhatt has been booked in a fraud case.

FIR against Vikram Bhatt

According to ANI, Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal said that Dr Ajay Murdia of Udaipur has filed a case against Vikram Bhatt in the Bhupalpura police station.

“An FIR has been filed in which the complainant has alleged that in the memory of his late wife, he had an agreement with Vikram Bhatt's company for the production of some movies and documentaries. The complainant paid an amount to Vikram Bhatt's company, and a contract was signed to produce four movies. The production house failed to produce the movies as per the contract, and the two movies that were made were not rightfully attributed. The production of the movie, which had the highest budget, was never started. Investigation is going on, and action will be taken appropriately,” Goyal said.

Vikram Bhatt denies the charges

Vikram Bhatt has categorically denied the allegations, saying that the police is being misled.

Responding to the allegations, Vikram Bhatt said that the police is being misled. “I read the entire FIR. Now, to be honest, I feel that the Rajasthan Police is being misled…I have neither a letter, nor a notice, nor anything. And they say that out of greed for ₹200 crores, I made a scam of ₹30 crores. If they have told this to the police, then surely they must have some documents, some paperwork. Otherwise, the police don't do such things. So, if that is the case, then it is forged. It cannot be,” the filmmaker told ANI.

Bhatt questioned the claims and added that the complainants had made multiple films with him. “Now, if I have made you a fool, then why are you making a third film with me…But the thing is that they did not pay my workers. And all this I am telling you, I have it in emails, I have it in contracts.”

Vikram Bhatt's film career

After entering the film industry as a teenager, Vikram Bhatt assisted Mukul Anand on his films, before turning director with Madhosh in 1998. He is best known for directing thrillers like Ghulam and for his work in the horror genre, particularly the Raaz and 1920 series.

His most recent film, Tumko Meri Kasam, was produced by the complainant, Dr Ajay Murdia. It was a biopic of the founder of Indira IVF.