Vikrant Massey reveals he left religion column blank on son Vardaan's birth certificate: ‘I’ll be heartbroken if he…'

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey embraced parenthood last year when he welcomed his son, Vardaan. He has previously spoken about how his family doesn't follow any particular religion, and now, in a conversation with Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast, Vikrant revealed that they left the religion column on their son's birth certificate blank. Vikrant Massey opens up about his son's religion.

Vikrant Massey on not following any religion

Vikrant explained how religion is a complicated topic for him, but he believes in faith, and said, "I think religion is a personal choice. For me, it's a way of life. I think everyone has the right to choose their religion. Mere ghar pe har prakaar ke religion aapko milenge. I think religion is man-made. Mai pooja karta, gurudwara bhi jaata hun, dargah bhi jaata hun (I offer prayers, I go to the gurdwara, and I also visit dargah). I get peace with all of this."

He revealed that he has faith that someone is looking after him and that he thanks God for all the work he has received and for keeping him safe every day. He recalled that when he spoke about this earlier, he was questioned heavily on social media, which did bother him.

Vikrant Massey on his son Vardaan's religion

He then spoke about how he doesn’t want his son to discriminate against people based on religion or caste, and said, "On the birth certificate of my baby boy, we left the space for religion blank. So when his birth certificate came from the government, there was no religion stated on it. Toh yeh nahi hai ki sarkaar aapko bolti hai likhna padega (So it's not like the government forces you to write it). It depends on you. The moment we got his birth certificate, I put a dash in the religion column. I will be so heartbroken if I realise my son is treating anyone on the basis of the practices they follow. I am not raising my son that way."

Earlier, Vikrant Massey had opened up about the diverse cultural fabric of his family. He revealed that his father is Christian, his mother is Sikh, and his brother converted to Islam at the age of 17. Vikrant himself is married to Sheetal, who belongs to a Rajput Thakur family. He shared that while he doesn’t follow any particular religion, he believes deeply in God. He also mentioned that they held a namkaran (naming) ceremony for their son.

Vikrant and Sheetal Thakur's relationship

Vikrant tied the knot with Sheetal in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by friends and family in 2022. The couple dated each other for a brief period before getting married. They welcomed their first child, son Vardaan, in February 2024. Soon after, Vikrant announced he would be taking a break from films to spend more time with his son and family.