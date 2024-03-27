Vin Diesel shares pic with Deepika Padukone from India trip in 2017. See post
Vin Diesel shared a photo from when he visited India after he made a 'promise' to Deepika Padukone. They were here for XXX: Return of Xander Cage promotions.
Vin Diesel shared an unseen throwback picture with his XXX: Return of Xander Cage co-star Deepika Padukone from the time he came to India to promote their film. Vin and Deepika were in the country in 2017 to promote the film that marked Deepika's debut in Hollywood, and also featured Ruby Rose. Also read: When Vin Diesel called Deepika Padukone ‘the queen of the whole world’
Vin Diesel's love for Deepika
This is not the first time Vin shared a post about Deepika. In 2023, Vin shared a photo of himself and Deepika on Instagram and called her one of his 'favourite people to work with'. He also wrote, 'She brought me to India and I loved it… looking forward to my return…"
In his latest post, Vin recalled his India visit and how he 'promised' Deepika Padukone he would come to the country. He helped Deepika wear a long coat in the throwback photo as they posed near an autorickshaw; Deepika wore a red printed dress and black heels.
Vin Diesel's Instagram post
He wrote a long caption along with the photo. Vin started by writing, "When I think about the amount of directors that have wanted to work with me more than once I am always just humbled. This is a pic of when I went to India as I promised Deepika I would, with the director at the time, DJ Caruso…"
The actor continued to write about his upcoming projects. "While we are currently juggling the order of the productions, my oldest daughter read the script that DJ sent to me, thinking that it would fall into the Pacifier bracket. She cried… I asked her why she cried, and she said because the story of a brother and sister rang true for her and it was emotional. Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em, Mattel’s Follow up to Barbie… Universal’s Kojak, Witch Hunter, Riddick 4, and of course, the finale to Fast (Fast and Furious) are all fighting for position. Blessed," Vin wrote.
He added, "If I could make the film work that my daughter cried reading, my question for you would be, who would play my sister… she suggested Jennifer Lawrence. What do you think?''
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.