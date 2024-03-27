Vin Diesel shares pic with Deepika Padukone from India trip in 2017. See post

Vin Diesel's love for Deepika

This is not the first time Vin shared a post about Deepika. In 2023, Vin shared a photo of himself and Deepika on Instagram and called her one of his 'favourite people to work with'. He also wrote, 'She brought me to India and I loved it… looking forward to my return…"

In his latest post, Vin recalled his India visit and how he 'promised' Deepika Padukone he would come to the country. He helped Deepika wear a long coat in the throwback photo as they posed near an autorickshaw; Deepika wore a red printed dress and black heels.

Vin Diesel's Instagram post

He wrote a long caption along with the photo. Vin started by writing, "When I think about the amount of directors that have wanted to work with me more than once I am always just humbled. This is a pic of when I went to India as I promised Deepika I would, with the director at the time, DJ Caruso…"

The actor continued to write about his upcoming projects. "While we are currently juggling the order of the productions, my oldest daughter read the script that DJ sent to me, thinking that it would fall into the Pacifier bracket. She cried… I asked her why she cried, and she said because the story of a brother and sister rang true for her and it was emotional. Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em, Mattel’s Follow up to Barbie… Universal’s Kojak, Witch Hunter, Riddick 4, and of course, the finale to Fast (Fast and Furious) are all fighting for position. Blessed," Vin wrote.

He added, "If I could make the film work that my daughter cried reading, my question for you would be, who would play my sister… she suggested Jennifer Lawrence. What do you think?''

