Vir Das posts, then deletes tweet on why he supports ‘airline with problems’ Air India, faces flak for praising flier

Actor-comedian Vir Das shared and deleted a post clarifying why he supports Air India after he was criticised for praising their service days after the tragic AI171 crash in Ahmedabad. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vir talked about his recent travel from the UK to India by Air India. (Also Read | Vir Das defends Air India after plane crash in Ahmedabad: 'They are the best crew in the sky’) Vir Das has been lending his support to Air India since the AI171 crash.

Vir Das praised Air India's service, faces criticism

Vir tweeted, "I flew Air India home from London. It was all great. The crew, happy to report, still the kindest in the sky. @airindia." A person responded, "The only thing I have to say to whoever came up with this lame PR stunt at @airindia. This is just sad, you're embarrassing yourselves at this point.

Vir acknowledges Air India is an ‘airline with problems’

In a now-deleted tweet, Vir shared that his grandfather worked for Air India. He wrote, "I should clarify. I support the airline because I have very biased history with them. My grandfather worked for Air India. It is an airline with problems, I know. I have flown every circuit and every seat class through my career."

Vir had shared that his grandfather worked for Air India.

Vir on how AI is better than other airlines

Vir explained how Air India's service is better than that of other airlines. "But as someone who is three world tours in and has flown every airline in every country make no mistake….no crew will judge you less, welcome you more, and it’s a shame that no one acknowledges their loss too in a tragedy. That warrants my support," he added.

Vir earlier supported Air India too post AI171 crash

This isn't the first time that Vir is lending his support to Air India. Recently, after the tragic crash of the AI171 in Ahmedabad, he shout-out to Air India. “It’s a tragic day for so many families. And all our thoughts and prayers are with them. I just wanted to add my support for the crew. I’ve flown Air India all my life. It is not an airline without problems but without fail, I know them to be the best crew in the sky,” Vir wrote.

He added, “Time will tell what happened on this tragic flight. I cannot imagine how hard it is for them to do their job right now having lost their own. For the crew, just to say one stands with you. And hopes to see you soon on a flight”.

About Air India plane crash

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.