Vishal Bhardwaj calls 75-year-old Nana Patekar 'school bully' as he leaves O Romeo event after waiting for 1 hour

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has spoken about why actor Nana Patekar left the trailer launch event of their upcoming film O' Romeo. In a video shared by news agency PTI on X (formerly Twitter), Vishal compared Nana Patekar to a "school bully" as the actor exited the venue after waiting for over an hour. Vishal Bhardwaj talked about Nana Patekar at the O Romeo trailer launch event.

Vishal Bhardwaj reveals why Nana Patekar left O Romeo event In the video, Vishal said, "Nana yaha se chale gaye hai, phir bhi unke liye bolna chahiye. Nana jo hai unke andar ek badmash school ka baccha hota hai na jaese class mein jo bully karta hai sabko, jo sabse zada entertain karta hai aur jiske saath sab rehna chahte hai. Toh Nana k andar woh hai (Nana has left, but I still want to talk about him. In a class, we’ve often had someone who is naughty, who bullies other kids, but also entertains, and yet everyone wants to be around him. So, Nana is that person)."