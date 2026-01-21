Vishal Bhardwaj calls 75-year-old Nana Patekar 'school bully' as he leaves O Romeo event after waiting for 1 hour
Vishal Bhardwaj said that in school, there is a naughty kid who bullies others and also entertains. He added that Nana Patekar is such a person.
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has spoken about why actor Nana Patekar left the trailer launch event of their upcoming film O' Romeo. In a video shared by news agency PTI on X (formerly Twitter), Vishal compared Nana Patekar to a "school bully" as the actor exited the venue after waiting for over an hour.
Vishal Bhardwaj reveals why Nana Patekar left O Romeo event
In the video, Vishal said, "Nana yaha se chale gaye hai, phir bhi unke liye bolna chahiye. Nana jo hai unke andar ek badmash school ka baccha hota hai na jaese class mein jo bully karta hai sabko, jo sabse zada entertain karta hai aur jiske saath sab rehna chahte hai. Toh Nana k andar woh hai (Nana has left, but I still want to talk about him. In a class, we’ve often had someone who is naughty, who bullies other kids, but also entertains, and yet everyone wants to be around him. So, Nana is that person)."
What did Nana say before leaving the venue
He shared what Nana told him before leaving the venue. "27 saal ki humari dosti hai aur ab pehli baar saath mein kaam kiya. Agar woh hot toh bohut accha hota. But woh apne signature style mein uthe, ki, 'Ek ghanta mujhe wait karwaya, main jaraha hoon.' Hume kuch bura nahi laga because we know this is what makes Nana, Nana Patekar (Our friendship is of 27 years, but we’re working for the first time together. Had he been here, it would’ve been fun. But in his signature style, he said, ‘You made me wait for an hour, I'm leaving’. We didn’t mind because we know this is what makes him Nana Patekar)," he added.
What happened before the cast and film's team arrived at venue
Aș per a Movie Talkies report, Nana reached around 12 noon, as per the scheduled time. However, the event got delayed. According to the report, lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, who arrived around 1:30 pm, unveiled the film’s poster at another venue. Though Nana waited patiently during this time, he eventually decided not to participate in the event and left. The 75-year-old actor was spotted by the cameramen outside the venue, but was absent from the main event.
About O' Romeo
O' Romeo marks Vishal and Shahid's fourth collaboration after Kaminay, Haider and Rangoon. It is for the first time that he has collaborated with Nana. Inspired by real-life events, O' Romeo is an action-thriller drama set against the gritty backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld.
It also stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance. The movie is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and will be released in theatres on February 13.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform on Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 11 years. Currently, she writes about celebrities, films, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop.Read More
