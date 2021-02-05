Vishal Bhardwaj reflects on farmers' crisis shown in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

IND USA
Vishal Bhardwaj's film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola released in 2013.(REUTERS)
Director Vishal Bhardwaj took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the ongoing farmers protest in relation to the new farm laws. He spoke about his 2013 film, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and how it spoke of agrarian crisis, well before its time.

Tweeting an article which spoke about how Vishal's film may have foreshadowed the plight of farmers, he wrote: "I’m often consoled by my friends that my films are ahead of their time. Unfortunately, in this case they may be right. #Farmers #FarmersProtest."


For the uninitiated, Vishal's film was about a shrewd businessman, played by Pankaj Kapur, who wants to buy land from farmers at very low rates and build a special economic zone.

The post saw a number of people commenting about it, some for him and others against the idea. One person wrote: "Matroo was a delight, sir! It was Brecht at Sonepur Mela, Andy Warhol in Sadar Bazaar, with an underlined, almost smiling, presence of your politics. I saw it again as recently as a few months back, and rediscovered quite a few gems. Ahead of its time or not, thank you! :)"

Another person wrote in: "Wasn't Matru about the lands of farmers being taken away. These protests are nowhere about that."

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia cannot keep their hands off each other in new photos

Farmers agitation has led to many people, expressing their views on the subject. The issue drew international attention after pop singer Rihanna tweeted an article on the protests. Environment activist Greta Thunberg echoed similar sentiment.

In reply, a number of Indian celebs such Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, cricketer Virat Kohli, badminton ace Saina Nehwal used the hashtag #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda asking people not to fall for propaganda.

