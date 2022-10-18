Vivek Agnihotri says 'colourful star' got 10 awards despite flop films; internet thinks he's hinting at Ranveer Singh

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has said that he is shocked to know how the ‘Bollywood awards mafia’ works, and has cited the example of a ‘colourful star’. Given that Ranveer Singh recently won two awards at an award function for his sports drama 83 and is also considered an icon for his fun style, a section of internet users believe the director is talking about Ranveer in his latest tweet. (Also read: Fans are in splits over Deepika Padukone's ‘gharelu’ comments on Ranveer's live)

Vivek tweeted on Monday, “I was shocked to know how the Bollywood awards mafia works. For example, this year one colourful star managed to get all 10+ awards despite both of his films being disasters and rejected by audience. This shows how corrupt and ‘for sale’ is the awards mafia. But Bollywood is silent.” He also replied to his own tweet asking everyone, “Please comment and share your views on Bollywood’s corrupt awards mafia.”

The filmmaker did not name anyone, but some people believe it is Ranveer Singh that Vivek is hinting at in the tweet. In response, a person wrote, “I know Bollywood awards are just mockery and Ranveer Singh does not deserve best actor award. Vicky Kaushal deserved it for Sadar Udham, but what has box office performance of a movie got to do with best actor award. Someone may give a good performance in a flop movie.”

Responses to Vivek's tweet.

Ranveer Singh, known for his bold and colourful fashion sense, recently bagged the best actor trophy at an award function. He bagged two awards - actor of the decade and the best actor of the year - at the Lions Gold Awards. He shared pictures of himself as he held the awards and wrote on Instagram earlier this week, “Delighted to be felicitated with two honours - ‘Actor of the Decade’ and ‘Best Actor of the Year’ for my work in 83! ️ Thank you @lionsclubs for always validating my work. #LionsGoldAwards @lionrajuvm.”

