Mumbai, Immigrants and refugees should not be seen with just one perspective, says filmmaker kabir Khan, who narrates an uplifting story of a young Afghan woman who reconstructs her life in Melbourne after fleeing the oppressive Taliban regime in "My Melbourne". Wanted to celebrate immigrants and refugees in ‘My Melbourne’: Kabir Khan

The anthology movie also features segments by Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Onir.

Themed around the four pillars of diversity— sexuality, gender, disability, and race— the anthology film features four unique stories directed by Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Onir. They are inspired by true incidents.

Khan's segment, titled “Setara”, brings to life the journey of a 15-year-old Afghan girl, who has come to Melbourne after fleeing the Taliban. She finds her sense of belonging through cricket amid family tensions and past trauma.

"It was an uplifting story because Setara's dream was fulfilled through cricket, and also to show a city with the heart to do this. It's an important story to tell the world that if you see immigrants and refugees with just one perspective, then they'll never be able to contribute to society.

"But if you welcome them and make them feel at home, they contribute to you. In the film, Setara also helps Melbourne, so that's why, for me, it became an important story," the director, known for blockbusters such as “Ek Tha Tiger”, and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, told PTI in an interview.

Khan said he got to know about the Afghan women’s cricket team while he was in Melbourne about two years ago to accept an award for his 2021 critically-acclaimed feature, "83" and felt inspired.

"When the Taliban took over for the second time, everyone had to run to save their lives, and Melbourne hosted them. The Afghan women's cricket team members and their families were invited by Melbourne.

"I met Setara. She was training in Afghanistan and wanted to play for the national cricket team, but her dream was left unfulfilled because she had to leave Afghanistan. So, I said this is a very good story, through which we can talk about Melbourne, and her story,” he said.

Khan’s connection to Afghanistan began initially as a documentary filmmaker and later while filming his debut feature, “Kabul Express”. The director said he inadvertently gets drawn to stories from war-affected country.

“I've spent a lot of time in Afghanistan. I’ve lived through the experience. I've seen what's going on. So, there's an understanding of the subject. The Taliban took over again, but I’m still staying in touch with people. My experience as a documentary filmmaker has helped me while making this movie,” he said.

“In a certain sense, that's why I get drawn to some subjects like that because I know this world, I know the people, and their problems, and they give me a position of strength to be able to tell this story,” the director added.

To have an authentic portrayal, Khan made a deliberate choice to cast Setara in the titular role of his short film instead of opting for a well-known star.

“We wanted to keep it real. Why burden it with a star? For me, the story is about this girl, Setara is the star,” he said, adding that he did a few workshops with Setara and encouraged her to embrace her true self rather than act.

The director credits producer Mitu Bhowmick Lange for the opportunity.

“My Melbourne” is a collaborative effort that features other poignant shorts such as “Emma” by Das, “Jules” by Ali, and “Nandini” by Onir.

While the film is set for a theatrical release in India on March 14, Khan is acutely aware of its niche appeal.

“Every film doesn't have to cater to everybody. We know that it is a niche film, an anthology film; there are no stars in it. So, nobody has any false expectations of some great box office returns from it, but it is important that these stories are showcased and whoever wants to see it should have an opportunity to see it on the big screen,” Khan said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.