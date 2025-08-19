Search
War 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani film beats Housefull 5 with 300 crore

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Aug 19, 2025 03:50 pm IST

War 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Ayan Mukerji's Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani-starrer beat Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 in five days. 

War 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Ayan Mukerji’s YRF spy film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, was released in theatres on 14 August in a clash with Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. According to the film's team, the film made some headway worldwide despite showing a dip on Monday, collecting 300 crore in its five-day run.

War 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan play soldiers in the Ayan Mukerji's film.
War 2 worldwide box office

War 2 might have shown a massive dip on Saturday. But by its first weekend, with a total worldwide collection of 268.25 crore, it managed to beat the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par ( 267.34 crore), Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan ( 265.5 crore), and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 ( 237 crore) in four days, according to Sacnilk.

War 2 made 240 crore gross in India and 60.50 crore overseas, taking its total collection worldwide to 300.50 crore in five days, as per the film's team. The trade website reported that by Monday, War 2 had collected 183.25 crore net and 218.50 crore gross in India. Adding the 63 crore from overseas, the film made 281.50 crore worldwide in five days.

This means that it beat Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5's 288.58 crore lifetime collection. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, with its 807.91 crore collection, and Saiyaara, with its 547 crore collection, are the ones to beat now. War 2 also has its competitor Coolie to contend with, which made over 404 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

Top-grossing Indian films 2025Worldwide collection
Chhaava 807.91 crore
Saiyaara 547 crore
Coolie 404 crore & counting
War 2 300.50 crore & counting
Housefull 5 288.58 crore

About War 2

War 2 picks off after the events of Siddharth Anand’s War (2019), which saw Kabir (Hrithik) being told by his mentor Luthra (Ashutosh Rana) that he’s better off working outside the system. He is now suspected to be a rogue agent with Vikram (Jr NTR) and Luthra’s daughter Kavya (Kiara) hot on his heels. Anil Kapoor plays a key role in the film, while Bobby Deol is seen in a brief cameo during the mid-credits.

The film is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, preceded by Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Shiv Rawail’s Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha will be the next film in the franchise.

