War 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani film beats Housefull 5 with 300 crore

War 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Ayan Mukerji’s YRF spy film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, was released in theatres on 14 August in a clash with Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. According to the film's team, the film made some headway worldwide despite showing a dip on Monday, collecting ₹300 crore in its five-day run. War 2 worldwide box office collection day 5: Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan play soldiers in the Ayan Mukerji's film.

War 2 worldwide box office

War 2 might have shown a massive dip on Saturday. But by its first weekend, with a total worldwide collection of ₹268.25 crore, it managed to beat the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹267.34 crore), Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan ( ₹265.5 crore), and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 ( ₹237 crore) in four days, according to Sacnilk.

War 2 made ₹240 crore gross in India and ₹60.50 crore overseas, taking its total collection worldwide to ₹300.50 crore in five days, as per the film's team. The trade website reported that by Monday, War 2 had collected ₹183.25 crore net and ₹218.50 crore gross in India. Adding the ₹63 crore from overseas, the film made ₹281.50 crore worldwide in five days.

This means that it beat Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5's ₹288.58 crore lifetime collection. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, with its ₹807.91 crore collection, and Saiyaara, with its ₹547 crore collection, are the ones to beat now. War 2 also has its competitor Coolie to contend with, which made over ₹404 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

Top-grossing Indian films 2025 Worldwide collection Chhaava ₹ 807.91 crore Saiyaara ₹ 547 crore Coolie ₹ 404 crore & counting War 2 ₹ 300.50 crore & counting Housefull 5 ₹ 288.58 crore View All Prev Next

About War 2

War 2 picks off after the events of Siddharth Anand’s War (2019), which saw Kabir (Hrithik) being told by his mentor Luthra (Ashutosh Rana) that he’s better off working outside the system. He is now suspected to be a rogue agent with Vikram (Jr NTR) and Luthra’s daughter Kavya (Kiara) hot on his heels. Anil Kapoor plays a key role in the film, while Bobby Deol is seen in a brief cameo during the mid-credits.

The film is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, preceded by Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Shiv Rawail’s Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha will be the next film in the franchise.