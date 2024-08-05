Watch US swimming team perform to Aishwarya Rai's Taal Se Taal in old video; here's how Subhash Ghai reacted

‘I feel blessed’

Subhash took to X on Monday, tweeting, “RARELY IT HAPPENS WHEN A HINDI FILM THEME MUSIC LIKE TAAL BECOMES ICONIC.”

The director of the 1999 film starring Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor, further wrote, "It was seen at World Aquatics Doha 2024, which inspired USA ARTISTIC SWIMMING TEAM to display their unique performance on music of TAAL... I feel blessed... thank you all."

World Aquatics Championships 2024 took place between February 2-18 in Doha, with a several athletes securing Paris 2024 Olympic quota spots for their countries.

Watch US swimming team perform to Taal song

In a video shared by a fan page on Sunday, a group of female US swimmers displayed stunning synchronisation underwater as the instrumental version of Taal Se Taal played. "Taal Se Taal is perfect for any cultural event… AR Rahman is truly is the face of Indian music," tweeted an X user in response.

Another said, "This is a proud moment for all Indians and definitely Indian music..." A person also said, "It's an old video, but beautiful!!" A few also raised questions about the authenticity of the video, with one writing, "This is fake video, the Indian music has been added to it. It is edited not original."

Musical drama Taal featured Aishwarya, Anil, Akshaye in lead roles and Amrish Puri and Alok Nath in supporting roles. The film was later dubbed in Tamil and was titled Thaalam. For Taal, Anil, AR Rahman, Alka Yagnik and Anand Bakshi each bagged a Filmfare Award in the year 2000.