Welcome To The Jungle worldwide box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar film earns ₹93 crore in 1st weekend

Welcome To The Jungle worldwide box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle wrapped up its opening weekend on a strong note at the box office. After opening decently on Friday and picking up pace on Saturday, the comedy saw its best day yet on Sunday, giving its overall collections a healthy boost. With the weekend now over, the focus shifts to Monday, which will reveal whether the film can carry this momentum into the weekdays. Welcome To The Jungle worldwide box office collection day 3 worldwide: Akshay Kumar film set to enter ₹100 crore club.

Welcome To The Jungle worldwide box office Sunday turned out to be the film's strongest day so far at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle earned ₹24.75 crore net in India on Day 3, taking its opening weekend total to ₹63.75 crore net. The film's India gross has reached ₹76.50 crore, while it has collected another ₹16.95 crore from overseas markets, pushing its worldwide gross to ₹93.45 crore.

Playing in 10,867 shows across the country, the film saw the highest footfall during evening and night screenings, with weekend audiences turning out in larger numbers.

Closing in on the ₹ 100 crore milestone With its opening weekend numbers, Welcome To The Jungle has secured one of the biggest starts for a Bollywood film this year, behind only Border 2 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The strong jump on Sunday has also brought the film within touching distance of the ₹100 crore mark, giving it plenty of momentum heading into the week.

The next big test begins on Monday. If the film manages to hold steady after the weekend rush, it will offer a clearer sense of whether this strong start can translate into a successful run at the box office.

A star-studded ensemble Welcome To The Jungle brings together the Hera Pheri trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

The star-studded cast also features Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), the late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India about the challenge of filming with such a massive cast, Ahmed Khan said, "Imagine setting up a shoot of this scale; we didn't just need one ground, we had to find two massive adjacent grounds. Why? Because we needed space to park 50 vanity vans. We needed additional holding areas for the background actors and cabins for the main unit. Then consider the commute. The actors arrived in their cars, the technicians in theirs, plus separate vehicles for the makeup teams, hair stylists and personal staff. We were dealing with 200 to 250 cars arriving every day. Managing our set was less like running a traditional film shoot and more like organising a massive music concert every single day!"