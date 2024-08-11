When Anushka Sharma said she was attracted to Ranveer Singh but 'it ends there': We have a very volatile relationship

Anushka Sharma starred alongside Ranveer Singh in his debut Bollywood film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010). The next year, on Simi Selects India's Most Desirable, host Simi Garewal asked her why she wasn't dating Ranveer. Though Anushka said she was ‘attracted’ to him, she added they were ‘very different people’. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma shares adorable glimpse of her baby boy Akaay; see pic) Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma starred together in Band Baaja Baraat.

Anushka said she and Ranveer could ‘kill each other’

Anushka Sharma said, "If people get to know us really well, they will realise that we are very different people, the two of us. We have a very volatile relationship. We can kill each other...I'm serious. I can take his head off, he can take mine off. If we ever had to be in a relationship, we would want two different things from a relationship. We see life in a very different way. He is a very practical person, I'm a completely impractical. I like him, he is attractive."

Anushka was attracted to Ranveer

She also said, "Being in a relationship with an actor right now is a little difficult for me. I was attracted to Ranveer, but that's it... it was just attraction, and I thought, ‘This guy is a nice guy’, that's it...It ends there."

About Anushka and Ranveer

Anushka and Ranveer starred together in Band Baaja Baaraat, directed by Maneesh Sharma in his directorial debut. In the film, Shruti Kakkar (Anushka) and Bittoo Sharma (Ranveer) team up to create a wedding planning enterprise. Band Baaja Baaraat released worldwide on December 10, 2010, and proved to be a commercial success.

A few years later, Anushka tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017, in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. In February this year, the couple announced the birth of their baby boy, Akaay.

In October 2018, Ranveer married actor Deepika Padukone in Italy. In February 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

Anushka's next film

Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

Ranveer's upcoming projects

Ranveer recently announced his new project featuring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. Aditya Dhar is directing the film. Ranveer will also star in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Don 3.

The actor will also appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where he will be with Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. He was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where he starred alongside Alia Bhatt.