News / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Darsheel Safary revealed he was bullied in school for his teeth: 'I was an extraordinarily sensitive child'

When Darsheel Safary revealed he was bullied in school for his teeth: ‘I was an extraordinarily sensitive child’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 09, 2024 06:11 AM IST

Darsheel Safary captured the heart of an entire nation for his sensitive performance in Taare Zameen Par. The actor had shared how he was bullied in school.

Darsheel Safary is celebrating his 27th birthday today. The actor, who earned acclaim for his performance in Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par, had shared how he was bullied for his teeth when he was in school. However, it was his teeth that got him the film he is most known for. (Also read: Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary reunite 16 years after Taare Zameen Par for this electric ad. Watch)

Darsheel Safary made his debut with the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.
Darsheel Safary made his debut with the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

What Darsheel said

In a 2022 interview with Hindustan Times, Darsheel had shared, “In my personal life, away from acting too, I have had these things. I’ve been made fun of for my height, for my teeth and everything. My teeth were like 1 kilometre out. It all happens for a reason. All that happened and then I got the film because of those teeth. The way I look at it is that it is a learning thing. That is how you don’t get affected.”

In the same interview, he also added, “I was an extraordinarily sensitive child. Everything used to hurt me. When you become an actor, you have to mute out the noise but not all of it. You need to know what is real or not. If they say ‘Darsheel is being lazy’, that is true, and I have to work on it. But if they say ‘Darsheel doesn’t like acting’, that’s untrue.”

Aamir and Darsheel

Recently, fans were treated to a surprise reunion of the Taare Zameen Par stars. It was Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary who reunited for an ad for an energy drink a few days ago. Darsheel had shared a set of pictures of Aamir, writing, “It is Aamir’s multiverse, and we’re all just living in it. 3 days to go. #mrperfectionist #masterclass #versatileactor.”

Apart from Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel also acted in films like Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Midnight's Children. He was recently seen in the docu-fiction First Act, which revolved around the real-life stories of child actors in the film industry.

