When Dharmendra said Hema Malini was 'the most beautiful woman': 'She is a very caring lady, I respect her a lot'

'She is the most beautiful woman I know'

Dharmendra said, "It has been a beautiful journey together. We have done so many films together and given so many hits. We are considered to be one of the best loved on-screen couples. We have a chemistry that is unbelievable and complement each other really well. I have always enjoyed working with her. She is the most beautiful woman I know. She is a very caring lady. I respect her a lot."

'I am very romantic'

When asked about his 'He-Man' image due to his various action films, and 'how romantic' he was in real life, the veteran actor had said, “I am very romantic. I romance with life. There is a misconception that a He-Man is always strong and cannot be romantic. When a He-Man romances, nobody can do better than him.”

More about their family and kids

Hema Malini and Dharmendra married in 1980 and share two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Hema is Dharmendra's second wife, with the veteran actor having been previously married to Prakash Kaur. From his first marriage, he has two sons, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Earlier this year in May, Hema had wished Dharmendra on their 44th anniversary with a heartfelt post. Hema posted a montage of old pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Our wedding anniversary today! 44 years of togetherness, 2 beautiful girls, lovely children surrounding us and drowning us with their love! Our fans and their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the almighty for this gift of happiness... video by a fan."