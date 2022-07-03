When Mahesh Bhatt said doing films with Aamir Khan was 'not pleasant' for him: 'Perfection is an illness'

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Aamir Khan had a fallout after they worked together in the 1998 film Ghulam. In an old interview, Mahesh talked about how working with Aamir wasn't a ‘pleasant experience’ for him. Mahesh also said that ‘perfection is an illness', as the Dangal actor is known as the Mr Perfectionist of the film industry. Also Read: Mahesh Bhatt insulted Sushmita Sen for her acting, she whacked away his hand

Apart from the 1998 film Ghulam, Aamir and Mahesh have worked together in Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, which released in 1991, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, which released in 1993.

In an old interview with WildFilmsIndia, Mahesh Bhatt had talked about why his and Aamir's relationship soured. He said, “His style of working was very different. He worked with me on Ghulam. That wasn’t a pleasant experience for me. When a man is burdened by his greatness, that burden is shared by people around him."

He added, "Economically, that is very difficult, especially if you’re making movies with reasonable budgets. You can strive for excellence, but not perfection. Perfection is an illness. Excellence can be achieved through hard work. Because this isn’t a scientific or legal document that we’re talking about. It’s all about interpretation. And I felt that we weren’t seeing eye-to-eye, and that we should not carry on this relationship."

Mahesh made his directorial debut with Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain in 1974. He later made award-winning and successful films such as, Arth (1982), Saaransh (1984),8), Aashiqui (1990), Sadak (1991), and Zakhm (1999) to name a few. He later turned screenwriter and producer.

Aamir Khan is currently awaiting the release of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a Hindi language remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 film Forrest Gump. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, it also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is set

