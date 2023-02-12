When Pran refused to a Filmfare award for Beimaan, believed Pakeezah deserved awards in 1972

Sunday marks the 103rd birth anniversary of Pran - the iconic villain from the 60s and 70s Bollywood. Having begun his career in 1940 with Dalsukh Pancholi's Yamla Jat, Pran built a strong career over decades. He was widely appreciated for his onscreen portrayal of villains, and was equally loved for his off-screen persona. (Also read: A champion for justice, he was a 'gentleman villain')

In the 70s, he refused to accept a Filmfare award because he believed the deserving artiste (Ghulam Mohammad) was wrongly denied an award for the music of Pakeezah.

A 2013 Hindustan Times report said that Pran refused to accept the Filmfare award for Best supporting actor (for Beimaan) as he felt that Ghulam Mohammad should have got the award for the Best music award. The best music award was given to Pran's film Beimaan that year.

That year, Beimaan bagged seven Filmfare nomination. These included nominations for best director, film, actor, music, lyricist, male playback singer and supporting actor. The film ended up with six of those awards. Interestingly, films such as Shor and Anandata also released the same year, along with Pakeezah and Beimaan.

Pran was well-known for standing up for justice and what he felt was right - he was one of the few film stars who protested against the Emergency, championing the cause of democracy, along with Dev Anand, IS Johar and Shatrughan Sinha.

In his long career, Pran worked on many hits including Munimji, Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Chori Chori, Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai, Ram Aur Shyam, Gumnaam, Upkar, Half Ticket, Johnny Mera Naam and Purab Aur Paschim, among many others.

While he is more popular as a villain, Pran also had a successful stint in films as the lead actor, playing romantic roles in films such as Khandaan, Sindbad the Sailor and Daughter of Sindbad.

In 2013, Pran was awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke award when 100 years of Indian cinema were being celebrated. He was unable to personally receive the award, and Information and Broadcasting minister Manish Tewari presented the award to Pran by making a visit to his Mumbai residence.

