When Rajesh Khanna 'sternly' scolded Dimple Kapadia for giving advice: ‘Ab tum mujhe sikhaogi?'

Actor Dimple Kapadia had opened up about how she was once scolded by her husband, actor Rajesh Khanna. In an old interview, Dimple recalled that while shooting for Jai Shiv Shanker, Rajesh Khanna wasn't well but had to greet the media. When she gave him suggestions on how to appear in front of the press he sternly asked her if she will teach him that. (Also Read | Mother's Day: When Dimple Kapadia talked about making comeback after having two children, said 'even men hid marriages')

Jai Shiv Shanker (1990) was the first and only film in which Dimple and Rajesh featured together. Directed by SA Chandrashekhar, the film also starred Jeetendra, Poonam Dhillon, AK Hangal, Chunky Pandey, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Nirupa Roy, among others.

In an interview with Rediff in 2013, when asked how was it working with Rajesh, Dimple had said, "It was very nice. The film shaped up very well, but there were financial problems. One time he was not well while we were shooting and he was supposed to come out on the balcony and wave to the press. I handed him my shawl and sunglasses and told him nicely, ‘Kakaji, when you go out, don’t look straight, your side profile looks better.’ He just looked up at me and said sternly, ‘Ab tum mujhe sikhaogi? (Now you will teach me?)' I got so scared, folded my hands and apologised (enacts the whole thing). Oh, what a star! (smiles)."

Speaking about featuring in movies after her marriage, Dimple said, "Roti was a lovely film and had a good director, Manmohan Desai. Rajesh Khanna was to be my costar. It would have been very nice, I think. (Her role went to Mumtaz). Yes, Paap aur Punya was a downer (Sharmila Tagore eventually played the role)."

Dimple made her Bollywood debut with Bobby (1973) opposite late actor Rishi Kapoor. She married Rajesh the same year but they separated in 1982. The couple got divorced in 2012. They have two daughters--Twinkle Khanna (born in 1974) and Rinkie Khanna (born in 1977).

Dimple featured in many movies including Saagar (1985), Kaash (1987), Drishti (1990), Lekin (1991), Rudaali (1993), Gardish (1993) Krantiveer (1994), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Leela (2002), Phir Kabhi (2008), Tum Milo Toh Sahi (2010) and What the Fish (2013). She also featured in Being Cyrus (2006), Luck by Chance (2009), Dabangg (2010), Cocktail (2012), Finding Fanny (2014) and Hollywood thriller Tenet (2020).

