When Ranbir Kapoor said he is absolutely against remakes: 'Why should I be a part of somebody else's film?'

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) has shared an old video of Ranbir Kapoor in which the actor had said that he is against remakes. Sharing the video on Monday, KRK tweeted, “It’s a brilliant statement of Ranbir Kapoor." Also read: Ranbir Kapoor puts arms around Alia Bhatt as they walk on London street, visit park and explore city Ranbir Kapoor is not in favour of remakes. (PTI)

In the video, Ranbir said that he wants to create something original and why he would not like to be a part of someone else's film. Ranbir also said he would instead want people to remake his films.

“I feel new directors are coming in. We are at a time in the film industry where everyone is becoming brave, taking risks, actors are approaching characters which probably they would never approach early on. Every leading hero is thinking like a character. It is such a wonderful change that has come in the film industry. Why should I do a film that somebody has already done which is a big success. I want to create something new, something original. I want people to remake my film, why should I be a part of somebody else's,” Ranbir had told Komal Nahta in an interview in 2013.

Last month, Ranbir had again voiced his opinion on remakes. He had told Times Now Digital, "I think very early on in my career also, I was very against remaking a film, even remaking a song. I remember that one song I did, Bachna Ae Haseeno, I also had a little issue but I was also very new at that time, I didn't have a say into it. I believe I am in a position where I can create original content, I always believe that if there is a film that has been made, it has been made to the best abilities and it is very hard to kind of recreate it and do a better version of it."

He had also said that if told to do so, he would like to play Anthony's part in Amar Akbar Anthony. Amitabh Bachchan had played Anthony in the film which also starred Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor as Akbar and Vinod Khanna as Amar.

Ranbir is currently working on his next, titled Animal. He has been sporting a heavy beard for the film since several months. His latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, opposite Shraddha Kapoor, earned more ₹100 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON