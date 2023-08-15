When Sunny Deol said media projected his role in Gadar as 'communal'

Sunny Deol has been basking in the success of his latest film Gadar 2, which has been roaring at the box office, earning ₹135 crore nett in India in just three days. In a 2006 interview with Rediff, Sunny was asked if he 'enjoyed the theme' of his 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Responding to which, he had clarified that the cross-border drama was not a 'patriotic film' as it was made out to be. He said that Gadar was 'a pure and simple love story'. Also read: Kangana Ranaut on 'manly hero' Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 day 1 box office Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in a still from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).

Sunny on his Gadar role

Sunny Deol told Rediff, "Very much (enjoyed the theme of Gadar). It wasn't a patriotic film as it has been made out to be. Nor was it a story about two particular communities. Do you think my role (Tara Singh) in Gadar was communal? It's the media that gives some films communal colour. Gadar was a pure and simple love story."

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 features Ameesha Patel and Sunny in lead roles. The sequel comes over two decades after the original, and sees Sunny reprising his role as Tara Singh and Ameesha as Sakeena. Their 2001 filme was one of the highest-grossing movies in Bollywood history at that time.

Sunny on his 'macho man' image

In the same Rediff interview, Sunny had opened up about being 'typecast as macho man out to punish the bad guys'. He had said, “It's not my fault. The audiences like me in a particular role. The producers and directors like me in a certain role. We actors have to act without being too choosy. Anyway, tell me which actor, howsoever big, isn't typecast in some way or the other? My father (Dharmendra), of course, has been an exception. He is truly versatile.”

About Gadar 2

Backed by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

Meanwhile, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was set against the backdrop of the partition of India. In the film, Sunny played a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, India, who falls in love with for Ameesha Patel's Sakeena, a Muslim girl from a Pakistani political family in Lahore.

